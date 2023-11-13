Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Top 45 Images, Wishes, Quotes, Status for Brother and Sister

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Bhai Dooj is a popular Hindu festival which celebrates the special bond between siblings. The day falls on the second day of the bright fortnight of Hindi month Kartika. It also symbolizes the strength of families, mutual love and respect. This year it falls on November 14.
Celebrate the sacred relationship between you and your siblings with the best and most creative messages below.
Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes & Messages
- Bhaidooj is one of the most beautiful festivals as I get to shower my love to you. May God bless you with the best of health, happiness and fortune. Happy Bhai Dooj my dearest brother.
- Dear bhaiya, you mean the world to me. You are my brother, saviour, mentor and friend for life. Thanks for being there for me always. I pray for a wonderful beautiful life for you this Bhai Dooj. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.
- I pray to God that our bond of love strengthens year by year. I hope that you have a prosperous life ahead. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj dearest brother. Love you lots.
- Bhai Dooj is a special festival to me because of you and because of what you mean to me. I wish you a Happy Bhai Dooj and I pray that you enjoy great health, wealth, happiness and success in life.
- I pray to the Almighty that you are blessed with prosperity, success, wealth and health. I hope that you are showered with everything you have desired. Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in the world.
Source: Freepik (Pinterest
- My dear brother you are my best friend, my friend for life because you always have stood by me when I was alone, when I was sad when I was dejected. When I needed someone. You are my source of energy and inspiration. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai dooj bhaiya.
- You are the one with whom I can share my ideas, my thoughts, my fears, my happiness. Thanks for being such a supportive and understanding brother. Thanks for being so loving and caring… Wishing a very Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in the world. Love you bhaiya!
- Dear brother, you have always been there looking out for me to make sure that I am safe. I am walking the right path, I am happy. Your love and support have always inspired me to move ahead in life fearlessly as you were to hold me. Warm wishes to you on Bhaiya Dooj my dear bhai.
- Bhai Dooj is an auspicious day to offer prayers… to seek blessings from God for your dearest brother. To spend beautiful and happy times with him and to celebrate this day of sisterhood and brotherhood with great joy. Sending best wishes to you on Bhai Dooj dear brother.
- Dear bhaiya, on the beautiful occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you for loving me and supporting me in various infinite ways. In protecting me and making me smile whenever I was sad. Wishing you a very Happy and Warm Bhai Dooj brother. You mean the world to me.
Bhai Dooj 2023: Is Bhai Tika on 14 or 15 November? Check Exact Date, Time, Shubh Muhrat & More
Bhai Dooj 2023: WhatsApp Status & Stories
- Wishing a very Happy Bhai Dooj to my dearest brother. On this special occasion, I pray to God to always shower you with success and glory in life.
- I am truly fortunate to have a brother like you who has been my pillar of strength in the most challenging times. A very Happy Bhai Dooj to you.
- Let us celebrate the occasion of Bhai Dooj by promising each other that no matter how much we fight, we will never give up on each other. Happy Bhai Dooj to my brother.
- There are so many beautiful memories that I share with you that I share the most beautiful times of my life with you. Warm greetings on Bhai Dooj to you.”
- On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I pray to God to always show you the right path in life and always keep you safe and healthy. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.
Source: Freepik (Pinterest)
- You have been there for me like you are my shadow and I had nothing to worry about in life. To my dearest brother, I wish you a very Happy Bhai Dooj.
- You have lived up to every promise that you have ever made to me and that’s why you are the most special brother. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.
- The occasion of Bhai Dooj reminds me that I am truly the luckiest sister to have such a wonderful, loving and caring brother like you. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj.
- Wishing a very Happy Bhai Dooj to my little brother. I wish that you were always there with me to make this life awesome for me.
- You are the only one on this earth with whom I can share my pains, fears and happiness. Thanks for being a very understanding, inspiring and wonderful brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!
Bhai Dooj: Instagram Captions
- Brotherhood forever.
- Celebrating the bond that lasts a lifetime.
- Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.
- The best kind of therapy is brother therapy.
- Because brothers don't let each other wander in the dark alone.
Source: Freepik
- Brother-sister love in a picture.
- To the one who always has my back.
- Brothers may drive you crazy, but they'll always have your back.
- Celebrating the bond that's stronger than any other.
- Because every picture tells a story, and ours is my favourite.
Bhai Dooj: Famous Quotes
- “Brothers and sisters can provide the most encouragement and support when life’s trials get us down. Talk to them!”- Catherine Pulsifier
- “A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future.”- John Corey Whaley
- “Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.”- Susan Scarf Merell
- “I told them that anything they do for their brothers and sisters is good if they do it with a good thought.” – Charles Manson
- “Brother and sister together as friends ready to face whatever life sends, joy & laughter or tears & strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life.“- Unknown
Source: Glow with Swati
- “The love of siblings is the most unconditional love of all. It is pure and loyal. A love without demand, without expectations or pretense.”- Anoir Ou-Chad
- “The forgotten siblings become distant strangers”- Tamerlan Kuzgov
- “Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring quite often the hard way.”- Pamela Dugdale
- “Brothers and sisters separated by distance joined by love.”- Chuck Danes
- “A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.”- Ann Hood
Happy Bhai Dooj!