Happy Dussehra 2023 Wishes: Top 100+ Vijaydashami Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Slogans, Captions & Quotes

Happy Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra is a significant festival celebrated in India. The day marks the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. It is majorly celebrated by burning giant effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and his son Meghnad, which signifies the destruction of evil forces. Celebrate the victory of good over evil with the best messages, wishes, quotes, slogans and more from below.

Why Is Dussehra also known as Vijayadashami and what is its significance?

We wish that our professional relationships grow stronger with the blessings of Lord Ram. May we always walk the right path and enjoy great success together. Wishing you a Happy and Prosperous Dussehra.

On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we wish that all the negative forces surrounding you vanish and you are blessed with positivity and opportunities to grow. Happy Dussehra to you.

We wish that the blessings of Shri Ram always motivate you to succeed and grant you wisdom to overcome all the challenges in life. Sending warm wishes on Dussehra to you and your family.

Let us celebrate the festival of Dussehra with great spirits, fun and fervour. May you be blessed with good fortune and success in abundance in the coming year. Happy Dussehra to you.

Dussehra ke pavan parv par, aasha hai ki aapka Jeevan bhar jaye nayi umag aur naye utsaah se aur tarakki likhi ho aapke har path aur rah pe. Dussehra ke tyohar ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

May the brightness and happiness of Dussehra celebrations fill your coming year with the best opportunities to prosper and write new stories of success. A very Happy Dussehra to you.

Badhe chale har kadam, Sukh, samridhi aur khushiyon se bhar jaaye aane wala har pal Vijaya Dashami ka tyohar bhar de aapke Jeevan aur mann mein nayi tarang…Dussehra ki hardik badhaiyan.

We wish that the auspicious occasion of Dussehra lights up your sky with positivity and growth. May the flames of enthusiasm always burn high. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

Enjoy the victories that come your way. Enjoy the happiness that you are showered with. Enjoy the blessings of Lord Shri Ram for a prosperous life. Enjoy the occasion of Dussehra.