Happy Dussehra 2023 Wishes: Top 100+ Vijaydashami Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Slogans, Captions & Quotes

Happy Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra is a significant festival celebrated in India. The day marks the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. It is majorly celebrated by burning giant effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and his son Meghnad, which signifies the destruction of evil forces. Celebrate the victory of good over evil with the best messages, wishes, quotes, slogans and more from below.

We wish that our professional relationships grow stronger with the blessings of Lord Ram. May we always walk the right path and enjoy great success together. Wishing you a Happy and Prosperous Dussehra.

On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we wish that all the negative forces surrounding you vanish and you are blessed with positivity and opportunities to grow. Happy Dussehra to you.

We wish that the blessings of Shri Ram always motivate you to succeed and grant you wisdom to overcome all the challenges in life. Sending warm wishes on Dussehra to you and your family.

Let us celebrate the festival of Dussehra with great spirits, fun and fervour. May you be blessed with good fortune and success in abundance in the coming year. Happy Dussehra to you.

May each and every day of your life be blessed with the love of Lord Shri Ram so that you find success and happiness in everything you do. Sending you and your family best wishes on Vijaya Dashami!

Enjoy the victories that come your way. Enjoy the happiness that you are showered with. Enjoy the blessings of Lord Shri Ram for a prosperous life. Enjoy the occasion of Dussehra.

We wish that the auspicious occasion of Dussehra lights up your sky with positivity and growth. May the flames of enthusiasm always burn high. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

May the brightness and happiness of Dussehra celebrations fill your coming year with the best opportunities to prosper and write new stories of success. A very Happy Dussehra to you.

Let Dussehra be a reminder that no matter how mighty evil seems, goodness will always emerge victorious.

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with the joy of victory, the warmth of family, and the sweetness of celebrations.

On this Dussehra, let's strive to be as virtuous and courageous as Lord Rama in our own lives.

Happy Dussehra to my customers. Wishing you a wonderful season full of festivities and sparkles, happiness and cheers!

Wishing a prosperous and Happy Dussehra to all our clients. May this festival bring lots of happiness and success into your life!

As you celebrate the spirit of Dussehra, may you be blessed with inner strength and determination to face life's challenges with grace and resilience. Happy Dussehra!

Like the arrows of Lord Rama, may your efforts always hit the mark and lead you to victory in every aspect of life. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra is a celebration of the power of unity, goodness, and the ultimate defeat of darkness.

In the story of Lord Rama, we find the eternal truth that righteousness will always lead us to triumph.

Dussehra is a time to embrace the strength of truth and virtue, for they are the ultimate conquerors.

Dussehra reminds us that no matter how powerful evil may seem, it will always be defeated by the forces of goodness and truth.

On this special day of Dussehra, may the divine blessings of Lord Rama always be with you, guiding you on the path of righteousness. Happy Dussehra 2023!

As we celebrate the victory of good over evil, may your life be blessed with the triumph of positivity over negativity. Happy Dussehra!

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with the strength to conquer your inner demons and emerge victorious in all your endeavours. Happy Dussehra 2023!

On this day of Dussehra, may the divine blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with love, joy, and success. Happy Dussehra!

The victory of good over evil signifies that with courage and determination, we can overcome any obstacle in life.

Let's burn our ego, anger, and all negativity along with the effigy of Ravana. May this Dussehra bring you success and happiness.

Dussehra is a reminder that no matter how long the night, the day will always follow. No matter how tough the struggle, success is certain.

May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga usher in a bright and prosperous future. Happy Dussehra!

On this Dussehra, let's remove the darkness of ignorance and fill our lives with the light of knowledge and wisdom.

Let the joy of festivity embrace you and your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra! Wishing you a happy and blessed Dussehra.

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with love, laughter, and the strength to overcome any obstacle.

As we celebrate Dussehra, may all negativity in your life burn away, leaving you with joy and prosperity.

May the victory of good over evil inspire you to conquer your own battles. Happy Dussehra!

On this auspicious day of Dussehra, may your path be illuminated with happiness and success. Happy Dussehra!

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with the blessings of Lord Rama. May goodness always prevail in your life.

On this Dussehra, may you find the strength to face challenges with a fearless heart. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra is a reminder that goodness will always triumph. Wishing you a day of positivity and hope.

Sending warm wishes on the occasion of Dussehra. May your life be filled with the sweetness of victory.

May this Dussehra bring you the courage to defeat your inner demons and find peace within.

Let's embrace the spirit of Dussehra and stand up for what is right. Happy Dussehra!

Conquer your inner demons, just like Lord Rama did.

May the light of Dussehra shine brightly in your life.

As the effigies burn, may negativity in our lives burns away too.

“Ram-fiction of Ravan-ous thoughts is what Dussehra is all about.”- Vikrmn

“On the blessed day of Dushehra when all great undertakings are commenced – when armies begin their march and teachers accept new students a time when rains have broken up, promises of new adventures frolic in the air, so on that cusp of a day, Firangia who had thrown all his concerns aside and had made his choice, was initiated as a Thug.”- Mukta Singh

“Shooting arrows at the multiple heads never kills the problem, one head replaces another, killing it will take just one focused shot at the heart of the problem.”- Shahenshah Hafeez Khan