Why Is Dussehra also known as Vijayadashami & What is its significance?

Dussehra is one of the most important festivals in India, celebrating the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin, which usually falls in September or October. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

On the day of Dussehra, sculptures of Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna are burnt in public squares. This symbolises the victory of good over evil and the destruction of evil forces.

Dussehra is also a time for family gatherings and celebrations. People exchange gifts, sweets, and other delicacies. They also visit temples and pray for good fortune and prosperity.

Why Is Dussehra Called Vijayadashmi?

Dussehra is also known as Vijayadashami, which is a Sanskrit word that means "the tenth day of victory."

While the term Dussehra is more commonly used in North Indian states and Karnataka, the term Vijayadashami is more popular in West Bengal. Bengalis celebrate the festival by performing Durga Visarjan, a ritual in which devotees take idols of Maa Durga for immersion in holy water bodies.

Durga Visarjan is a poignant and emotional occasion, as it marks the end of the five-day Durga Puja festival.

The Durga Visarjan procession is a grand and colourful spectacle. Devotees sing and dance traditional songs and dances as they carry the idol of Maa Durga through the streets.

The procession is often accompanied by drummers and musicians, and people from all walks of life come out to witness it.

There are several reasons why Dussehra is called Vijayadashmi:

It commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. In the epic Ramayana, Lord Rama and his allies battle Ravana, who has abducted Rama's wife Sita. After a long and fierce battle, Rama eventually defeats Ravana and rescues Sita. Dussehra celebrates this victory of good over evil.

It commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. In the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Durga is often depicted as a warrior goddess who protects the good from the evil. Dussehra celebrates one of Durga's most famous victories, her defeat of Mahishasura.

It marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival. Navratri is a festival that celebrates the different forms of the Hindu goddess Shakti. Dussehra falls on the tenth and final day of Navratri.

What Is the Significance of Dussehra?

In addition to its religious significance, Dussehra is also a time to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over injustice. It is a time to reflect on the importance of these values and to recommit ourselves to living our lives in accordance with them.

Here are some of the specific reasons why Dussehra is significant:

The victory of good over evil: Dussehra celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over King Ravana. This victory symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over injustice.

Importance of unity and cooperation: Lord Rama was able to defeat Ravana with the help of his allies. This teaches us the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving our goals.

New beginnings: Dussehra is a time for new beginnings. Many people start new businesses or ventures on this day. It is also a time to reflect on our past year and make resolutions for the future.

Family and community: Dussehra is a time for family gatherings and celebrations. People exchange gifts, sweets, and other delicacies. They also visit temples and pray for good fortune and prosperity.

