Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Mantras, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & Images

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The country is dancing to the beats of Ganeshotsav. The festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees install clay models of Lord Ganpati in homes and public places. The 10-day mega festival bids adieu with the immersion of idols in rivers or lakes, which also symbolizes the return of lord Ganesha to Mount Kailash.

Share the joy and happiness of Ganesh Chaturthi with your friends and families with the best of messages, wishes, status and quotes below.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Wishes & Messages

May Ganesha always stay as your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world.

I pray to Lord Ganesha that you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

Today was the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha bestow you with power, destroy your sorrows, and enhance happiness in your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!

I pray that Lord Ganesha bestows you with happiness, wisdom, good health, and prosperity!

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows, and tensions. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wish you a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha to fill your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes to Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganapati always be by your side in every test of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganapati to visit your home and fill it with happiness, prosperity, and peace.

I hope this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of the year that brings happiness to you.

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace, protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and fulfil all your wishes and desires. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness. Keep smiling and chanting Ganapati Bappa Morya! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2023

I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, and may your all dreams come true. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with luck and prosperity. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2023.

Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to you, my dear. May the festive colours of Ganesh Chaturthi brighten every day of your life.

Let us get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with grand celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mantras

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!!

Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha Vighna Nashaya !!

Vakratunda Maha-Kaaya Surya-Kotti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa!!

Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat!!

Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha!!

Om Ganadhyakhsaya Namah!!

Om Gajananaya Namah!!

Om Ganesh Rinnam Chhindhi Varenyam Hoong Namaah Phutt!!

Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva Karya Kartrey Sarva vighna Prashamnay Sarvarjaya Vashyakarnaya Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha!!

Om Hreeng Greeng Hreeng!!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Famous Quotes

“If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is: Be sincere and care for no one in the line of duty.”-Mohith Agadi

“Logic is like a mouse. It can cut through anything. Ganesha is the Lord of inward logic (Vitarka). Seekers on the path of knowledge must use the mouse to cut through their own illusion (like sages) instead of trying to cut through the universe (like western scientists).”-Shunya

“O, Elephant Faced One!

You are so near

and we are far from You.

You are in and we are out;

You are at home, while I’m a stranger.

Yet, You have destroyed my egoity.

I shall sing Your Praise forever

and lay my garland of songs at Your feet.”- Saint Nambiandiyadigal

Unfailing, merciful, the origin of the worlds,

He appears at the beginning of creation,

alone, beyond Nature, beyond the Cosmic Person.

He who meditates on His form

becomes great among the yogis”- Ganapati Upanishad

“If you take home a stone and worship it in full faith, over the course of time you are bound to see the image of Ganesh.”- Anonymous

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!

