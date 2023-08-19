Happy Teej 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Images, Quotes & More

Happy Teej 2023: Hariyali Teej is an auspicious occasion celebrated by Indian women celebrated all over the world. The day marks the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women observe a day-long fast and perform some rituals for the well-being of their husbands. This year Hariyali Teej falls on August 19.

Let’s celebrate the day of sacred union with the most creative wishes, messages, status, quotes and more.

Haryali Teej 2023: Wishes & Messages

Wishing you a bright and beautiful Hariyali Teej full of celebrations, enjoyment and happiness. May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones.

Teej is the celebration of the sacrifices made by a woman for her family out of her love. Let us celebrate this special occasion with great zeal and enthusiasm. Warm wishes on Hariyali Teej.

May you be blessed with the divine light of the Almighty on the auspicious occasion of Teej and this festive season brings along the best of health and happiness for you.

Celebrations of Hariyali Teej are incomplete without colourful leheriyas, mehendi and swings in this month of monsoon. May you be blessed with all for a perfect Hariyali Teej.

Women are the epitome of sacrifices and Teej celebrates this inspiring spirit of women who can go to any extent for their families. May you celebrate a healthy and happy Teej.

May you and your loved ones are showered with the choicest blessings of Goddess Teej on the occasion of Hariyali Teej for a happier and healthier life.

May this Teej brings joy and beautiful dreams to make it a memorable year for you. Wishing a very Happy Hariyali Teej.

Greetings on Hariyali Teej to you and your loved ones…. May you celebrate this special occasion with fasting and fun.

May Goddess Teej shower prosperity, health and happiness in your life. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Hariyali Teej.

Wishing all the positivity, good health and happiness for you this Teej. May this auspicious festival strengthen all your bonds and bring goodwill into your life.

Hariyali Teej 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Messages

This Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati Ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Happy Hariyali Teej.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring happiness, prosperity, and love to your life on this auspicious Hariyali Teej.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hariyali Teej filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.

Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hariyali Teej.

On this auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may your relationship be as refreshing as the greenery around, and may your love story continue to blossom.

May your marriage be blessed with the same dedication and commitment that Goddess Parvati had for Lord Shiva. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your partner!

May the swings of joy on Hariyali Teej carry you through a journey of happiness, health, and prosperity. Have a wonderful celebration!

Warm wishes to all married women fasting on this auspicious day of Hariyali Teej! May Goddess Parvati accept your fasting?

I hope the deity accepts your prayers and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Quotes

“Marriage is not just spiritual communion, it is also remembering to take out the trash.” – Joyce Brothers

“An archaeologist is the best husband a woman can have. The older she gets, the more interested he is in her.” – Agatha Christie

“By all means marry; if you get a good wife, you’ll become happy; if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.” – Socrates

“The great marriages are partnerships. It can’t be a great marriage without being a partnership.” – Helen Mirren

“In terms of my marriage, you know, falling in love with my husband was by far the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” – Caroline Kennedy

“My husband has made me laugh. Wiped my tears. Hugged me tight. Watched me succeed. Seen me fail. Kept me strong. My husband is a promise that I will have a friend forever.” – Unknown

Happy Hariyali Teej 2023!