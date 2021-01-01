Happy New Year 2021 Wishes: Quotes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems and many more

Happy New Year 2021: As we know that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 has been quite difficult for most of us but this is the time when we bid adieu to the old year and look forward with new hopes, prospects, and dreams. We hope that the coming year will be better than this one. Keeping that hope, we are providing some wishes, messages, quotes, etc. so that you can share with friends, family, etc.

Make a new start, make different choices, and do things in a different way. Happy New Year 2021!

Happy New Year 2021: Quotes

1. “For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice.” - T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets

2. “Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.” - Abraham Lincoln

3. “If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am.” - Cyril Cusack

4. “Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” - Oscar Wilde

5. “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” - Albert Einstein

6. “Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year.” - John R. Dallas Jr.

7. “Let our New Year’s resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word.” - Goran Persson

8. “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson

9. "Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect." - Alan Cohen

10. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." - Oprah Winfrey

11. “One thing with gazing too frequently into the past is that we may turn around to find the future has run out on us.” -Michael Cibeuko

12. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” -C.S. Lewis

13. “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering ‘it will be happier.” -Alfred Tennyson

14. “We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” -Edith Lovejoy Pierce

15. “The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul.” -G.K. Chesterton

How is New Year celebrated across the world?

Happy New Year 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. May this New Year bring actual change in you, not a recurrence of old habits in a new package. Happy New Year!

2. May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year!

3. Happy New Year. Here is a wish for the New Year from someone who is adorable, handsome, and intelligent and wants to see you smiling always.

4. Life is the most interesting thing that will ever happen to you. Celebrate every day to the fullest!

5. Wishing you and your family a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year!

6. May you fill your New Year with new adventures, accomplishments, and learnings!

7. May all sorrows are washed away by God and you get showered with the best blessings! Happy New Year!

8. May the Lord shower you with blessings as we enter into the New Year 2021!

9. Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits.

10. A New Year is the chance to start over with a clean slate. Too bad my credit card won’t start over with a blank slate.

11. A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year.

12. As the New Year dawns, I hope it is filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year!

13. No one can go back in time to change what has happened, so work on your present to make yourself a wonderful future. Happy New Year!

14. The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives. Happy New Year!

15. Don’t think about the past. Think about the present and hope for the future. Happy New Year 2021.

16. Hope for only happiness and prosperity for you and your family. Happy New Year 2021.

17. Wish you get all the success this year. Hope that joy and success follow you in every sector of life. Happy New Year 2021!

18. Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties. Happy New Year!

19. May your days be painted in gold. May your life be filled with diamonds. May the stars shine brightly on your world. May you have a fun-filled year. Happy New Year!

20. May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions. Happy New Year!

21. Let the old year-end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!

22. On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and Joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.

23. May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations to your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

24. Here’s wishing you all the joy of the season. Have a Happy New Year!

25. On the road to success, the rule is always to look ahead. May you reach your destination and may your journey be wonderful. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year: Poems

1.

Brush away old heartaches.

Learn from our mistakes.

Another year is finally over.

A new dawn awakes.

Let the old year out.

Welcome the new one in.

Bury the bad things of the past

As a new year now begins.

Make your New Year wishes

As simple as you can.

Pray for peace and love,

Not for wealth or fame.

Pray for health and happiness.

Pray for your fellow man.

Pray for all the ones you love.

Pray for those who've lost their way.

As the midnight hour chimes,

We leave the old and embrace the new.

I wish the things you wish for yourself,

And may God’s love stay with you.

By John P. Read

2.

My Happy New Year wish for you

Is for your best year yet,

A year where life is peaceful,

And what you want, you get.

A year in which you cherish

The past year’s memories,

And live your life each new day,

Full of bright expectancies.

I wish you a holiday

With happiness galore;

And when it’s done, I wish you

Happy New Year, and many more.

By Joanna Fuchs

3.

A brand new year!

A clean slate on which to write

our hopes and dreams.

This year:

Less time and energy on things;

More time and energy on people.

All of life’s best rewards,

deepest and finest feelings,

greatest satisfaction,

come from people--

people like you.

Happy New Year!

By Joanna Fuchs

4.

If it didn't bring you joy

just leave it behind

Let's ring in the New Year

with good things in mind

Let every bad memory

that brought heartache and pain

And let's turn a new leaf

with the smell of new rain

Let's forget past mistakes

making amends for this year

Sending you these greetings

to bring you hope and cheer

Happy New Year!

By unknown

5.

Happiness depends on more than years.

All one's moments gather to a wave

Passing in a rolling swell of tears,

Passions too immense to name or save.

Yet New Year's is a crest on which to sing,

Now poised between the future and the past.

Each awaits what course the fates may bring,

Winds that never touch the things that last.

Years turn and turn with an hypnotic grace

Even as the depths of life lie still.

Although above one cannot silence face,

Remember that below the divers will.

By Nicholas Gordon

Important Days and Dates in January 2021