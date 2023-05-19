Shani Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More To Share On This Day

Shani Jayanti 2023: Lord Shani's birth anniversary is observed as Shani Jayanti. Also known as Shani Amavasya, it falls on the auspicious occasion of the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Jyeshtha i.e., on May 19. Vat Savitri Vrat, which is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya in numerous North Indian states, also falls on the same day.

Shani Jayanti Timings

Date Event 19th May 2023 Shani Jayanti Day 2023 18th May 2023 Amavasya Tithi Begins at 9:42 PM 19th May 2023 Amavasya Tithi Ends at 9:22 PM

Who is Shani Dev?

One of the nine heavenly objects in Hindu astrology, Shani or Shanaishchara refers to the holy personification of the planet Saturn in Hinduism. According to the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, where Krishna claimed that he is "Shani among planets," it is thought that he is an incarnation of the Hindu god Krishna. The enormous Hindu god of karma, justice, and vengeance, who is seated on a crow and wields a sword or danda, determines outcomes based on one's thoughts and speech.

He is also known as the master of longevity, suffering, sadness, old age, restraint, responsibility, delays, ambition, leadership, authority, humility, integrity, and experience-based wisdom.

Let’s celebrate the auspicious occasion of Shani Jayanti with the best of wishes, messages, greetings, status and more given below.

Shani Jayanti 2023: Short Messages

Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Shani Jayanti.

I'd like to wish you and your loved ones a very happy Shani Jayanti.

Shani Jayanti ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

Shani Jayanti ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

A very Happy Shani Jayanti to you and your loved ones.

I'd want to wish everyone a very happy Shani Jayanti.

Shani Jayanti 2023: Wishes & Messages

I pray that Lord Shani would grant you good health, money, prosperity, and happiness. Cheers to Shani Jayanti.

I hope you get everything you've wished for in life. Here's a prayer to Shani Dev for your happiness and health.

May all your problems vanish on this day of Shani and may you always be joyful. I'd want to wish you a happy Shani Jayanti.

Sadaiv bani rahe, Shani Bhagwan ki kripa. Yehi meri prarthana hai.

The Lord of Karma and Justice is Shani Dev. We consequently get what we sow. Let's be joyful and do good actions. I'd want to wish everyone a very happy Shani Jayanti.

The best person to judge what is right and wrong is Shani Dev. So let's all ask for his blessings and hope that common sense rules the day. Greetings on Shani Jayanti 2023.

Shani Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Although every one of us is endowed with boundless strength and potential, it is up to us to realise it. A very Happy Shani Jayanti to you.

May the wonderful day of Shani Jayanti fill your life with increased optimism and fortitude to face obstacles head-on.

May Lord Shani always be there to give us motivation and hope as we begin each day. I hope you have a fantastic day today!!

I want to wish you a very good morning and a beautiful day ahead on the occasion of Shani Jayanti. Let's make a commitment to living a happy life by adhering to Shani Dev's teachings.

No life is ideal, and no man is content. I want you to experience genuine joy and happiness in life to make it a great one on the occasion of Shani Dev's birth. Happy Shani Jayanti!

Shani Jayanti 2023: Famous Quotes

Everything that occurs in our life has a purpose. Let's learn from every mistake we make to make life more lovely. Cheers to Shani Jayanti!

On the occasion of Shani Jayanti, I wish that Shani Dev will always be there to give you the courage you need to confront the problems you face every day.

Let's adhere to Shani Dev's instructions to live a life governed by a resolve to do what is right and resist being seduced by what is wrong. Cheers to Shani Jayanti.

Let us be motivated by Shani Dev to always uphold Dharma and lead meaningful lives on this occasion of Shani Jayanti. I send you my best wishes for Shani Jayanti.

The beautiful day of Shani Jayanti serves as a gentle reminder for each of us to act morally today to ensure a joyful and prosperous tomorrow. Cheers to Shani Jayanti.

I'd like to wish you and your family a very happy and blessed Shani Jayanti. May Shani Dev shower blessings, love, and care.

On the occasion of Shani Jayanti, one should keep fast and offer shami leaves along with oil, and sesame seeds during worship. Along with that one should also chant Shani Dev's mantra “Om Shan Shanaishcharaya Namah” at least 108 times.

Happy Shani Jayanti !!

