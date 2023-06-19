Here comes the new Pride flag. What do the colors represent? Why is the flag changed?

June is a special month for the people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. It is worldwide celebrated as Pride Month. Across India, many events are held this month to acknowledge and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. A flag represents the LGBTQIA+ community and it's often seen in most of these events. A red-to-violet rainbow is seen in most of these flags. This older version of the flag is created by Daniel Quasar in the year 2018.

However, a newer version of the Pride flag came up in the year 2021, created by Valentino Vecchietti. This flag is called the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag.

Let us know more about this newer version of the Pride Flag.

The Pride Flag

There is pride associated with the LGBTQIA+ social movements and the pride flag represents this very pride. People coming from the LGBTQIA+ community have had to struggle with getting basic rights across the world for centuries. Many countries of the world do not accept the LGBTQIA+ community with open arms. Uganda, for instance, criminalizes the LGBTQIA+ community in a recent law.

Why is the new pride flag known as the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag?

As per the United Nations, the intersex community is born with gonads, genitals, and chromosome patterns that actually do not align with the typical binary notions of female and male bodies.

In the year 2021, Intersex Equality Rights took a decision to upgrade the Pride Progress flag pattern to include the intersex flag. The final result is the Intersex-Inclusive Pride flag.

