Hiroshima Day 2020: History, Facts and Impacts

This bombings ended Second World War. The annual event is organised by the Galway Alliance Against War in Eyre Square. It marks the anniversary of the the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States in 1945. To promote "peace politics" the Galway Alliance Against War hold the event every year with various programs like music, song, dance etc.

Let us tell you that during World War II on 6 August, 1945, United State dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima in Japan by an American B-29 bomber. Do you know the explosion of the bomb wiped out around 90% of the city and around 80,000 people were killed instantly, around 35,000 people were injured not only this year afterwards people suffered for horrible burns and radiation sickness?

After three days another atomic bomb was dropped in Nagasaki, Japan. As a result Emperor of Japan Hirohito announced unconditional surrender in World War II in a radio on 15 August by informing the devastating power of a new and most cruel bomb.

Till now people didn't saw again the use of nuclear bomb on civilians but what people suffered in Japan even can't be explained. The situations at that time become worst. People suffered several types of diseases due to exposure of radiation and even tens of thousands were died later on also.

The nuclear bomb that was dropped in Hiroshima city of Japan was named as "Little Boy". What is the story behind it? The first target selected by the American forces to throw bomb was a manufacturing center of about 350,000 people located about 500 miles from Tokyo. On the pacific island of Tinian, after arriving at the U.S base the 9000-pound Uranium-235 bomb was loaded aboard a modified B-29 bomber named as “Enola Gay”. The plane dropped the bomb known as "Little Boy" at 8:15 am Japanese time and it was exploded approx. 2000 feet above the Hiroshima in a blast equal to 12-15,000 tons of TNT and destroyed five square miles of the city.

But Japan did not surrendered in the Second World War, and then further another nuclear bomb was dropped in Nagasaki which results in the surrender of the Japanese Emperor and in this way Second World War came to an end. No doubt two cities were destroyed at that time.

What damage was caused by “Little Boy” bomb in Hiroshima?

When bomb was exploded in Hiroshima, Japan, the city was struck by a flash of blinding light and then a giant shaped cloud was formed like a mushroom. In fact with a 2.5 km of radius the bomb blast had flattened the buildings. Let us tell you that before dropping of the bomb there were around 90,000 buildings in the Hiroshima and after bomb blast only 28,000 were remained. Several thousands of people were killed and injured. As we know that it was not a normal bomb, people suffered a lot even later on also. The nuclear radiation that came out from the bomb when it was exploded caused horrible illness among people. Because of these injuries, thousands more people were died and the sickness caused due to the radiation followed weeks, months and years.

What is the reason of U.S behind dropping the bomb?

As we know that during Second World War Japan was against America and its allies including Britain and Soviet Union. The allies were winning the war and Japan was pushed back from several locations. Fighting during war was very horrible. Several soldiers were dying every day. Japan had been at war for so many years. And as a result countries near to it like China and Japan together had attacked America. Everywhere there were soldiers of Japanese troops and were very cruel. They were so cruel that the soldiers of Britishers and Americans who had surrendered were treated very badly by Japanese soldiers. The president of US Harry S Truman wanted to surrender Japanese soldiers as quickly as possible so that he could save lives. So, he threw nuclear bomb with a view that Japanese while seeing the destruction will surrender. US wanted to avoid the invasion of Japan via land. As, it could take around 250,000 US soldiers lives because 2.5 million Japanese troops were stationed. According to some historians US also wanted to avoid Japan being occupied by Soviet Union. And so, America dropped nuclear bomb in Hiroshima, Japan.

So, this is all about the Little boy nuclear bomb that was dropped on 6 August at Hiroshima, Japan and destroyed almost all the city.

