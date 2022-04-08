How are Union ministers allotted bungalows?

Allotment of Bungalows: Recently, the Directorate of Estates (DoE) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was made to vacate former ministers' bungalows allotted to them during their tenures. It is a regular exercise of allotting bungalows to former or present Union Ministers, which is done by the Directorate of Estates according to the rules and instructions of the government.

Recently, former Education Minister Ramesh Polkhriyal Nishank's 27 Safdarjung Road bungalow has been allotted to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. MP Chirag Paswan has been evicted from a bungalow that was allotted to his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, also former Union Minister P C Sarangi, from 10 Pandit Pant Marg.

About the Housing Pool, General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) is assigned to administer and manage the estates of the government of India, which consists of government residential accommodation and other properties across the country. Allotment of central government bungalows is done via the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act. It is worth mentioning that all central government employees are eligible to apply for accommodation under the GPRA pool. Allotments are made as per the pay scale, office, or position of the applicant.

All the central government residential accommodations under the administrative control of the DoE in Delhi and at 39 locations outside Delhi are covered under GPRA.

Accommodation is allotted by the DoE for serving Union ministers, while house committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretaries also go through the process of allotment to MPs. As per DoE rules, Type VIII bungalows, including seven rooms with quarters for domestic help, are allotted to serving ministers and sometimes to the MPs of Rajya Sabha when the house panel clears them. Now, look at the eviction process.

About Eviction Process

It is the civil process by which a landlord may legally remove a tenant from their rental property. Occupant eviction is governed by the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

Failure to vacate accommodation within the prescribed period of time results in the cancellation of the allotment with penal consequences like the charging of damages and eviction proceedings. Generally, occupants are asked to vacate their premises within 30 days of getting a showcause notice.

After the hearing is fixed, the case is heard by the Deputy Director of Estates (Enquiry). The appeal can be made by the allottee within 30 days of the date of the cancellation order. If the appeal is rejected by the appellate authority, then the case is forwarded to the litigation section to initiate the eviction process.

It is explained by an official that "usually, the Directorate of Estates sends ample showcause notices to the occupant and waits for their response. In cases where the occupants are unwilling to move even without any court intervention, we send our teams on the ground to begin the eviction process."

Source: Indianexpress

