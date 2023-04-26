How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices?

As per the recent Meta update, WhatsApp users can now access one account on multiple devices. Precisely they are now allowed to access an account using up to four smartphones. This feature has been under development for a while now and finally rolled out to stable WhatsApp users.

The interesting part about this update is that each linked device will function independently. Even when there is no network connectivity on the primary device, the independent devices will continue to receive messages.

How to link multiple devices to WhatsApp?

Users can link companion devices to WhatsApp using multiple ways. One way is to, enter the phone number on the secondary phone. In the next step, the OTP will arrive on the primary device. To access the account, the user has to enter the OTP received on the primary device. Another way to add a companion device is to scan the code on the primary device. By following either of these steps, users can add a companion device either Android or iPhone.

Conclusion

According to Meta, this recent WhatsApp update is still reaching the world and will get activated on all devices in the upcoming weeks. To get this feature, download the latest version of WhatsApp on your Android and iOS devices. Also, to use this feature, the primary and companion smartphones you are using must have an up-to-date WhatsApp feature.