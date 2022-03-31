Hydrogen Car: What are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Hydrogen Fuel Cells?

Hydrogen Car: As fuel prices are rising and causing a sort of dissatisfaction among people, we saw a green hydrogen-powered car, the first of its kind in India, in which Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari travelled to Parliament as a part of a pilot project. He also spoke about the transition to renewables and green energy. This can be interpreted as a strong indication of a shift in stance by the centre, which so far has backed conventional battery-powered electric vehicles.

India, as per the global trend, is also witnessing a shift from producing energy from fossil fuels to accepting or adopting sustainable ways. So, the centre is focusing on two main alternatives, namely electricity and hydrogen. Electric vehicles are associated with global carbon-neutral goals, and now let us look at the benefits and drawbacks of hydrogen fuel cells. Scroll below!

What was the vehicle in which Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari travelled?

He travelled in a Toyota Mirai vehicle, which has three hydrogen tanks, and what is amazing is that it can be refuelled in an estimated five minutes. It consists of a 1.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Toyota Mirai Car is powered by a 182 hp electric motor. Now, the question arises as to why he travelled in this car.

He emphasised the need to raise awareness about hydrogen-based fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology, and its advantages to support a hydrogen-based society in India. His office posted on the microblogging site Koo: "Union Minister Shri @nitin.gadkari ji visited Parliament House by Hydrogen based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) today. Demonstrating the car powered by ‘Green Hydrogen’, Shri Gadkari ji emphasised the need to spread awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology and its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India.”

He also said in Goa that he would start using a vehicle based on green hydrogen technology as a pilot project. He also stated that the Indian Oil Corporation had assured him of a steady supply of green hydrogen.

What is Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology?

It uses hydrogen as a fuel in an electrochemical process that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electrical energy and water. Or we can say that the hydrogen fuel cells work via a chemical reaction of hydrogen gas with oxygen inside a fuel cell. It generates electricity and water as by-products. This technology provides cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives to improve our energy needs.

It is said that the reverse mechanism of electrolysis produces 'green' hydrogen and oxygen from water that can be used as a range of renewable energy resources like wind, wave, and solar to produce hydrogen as a fuel for renewable power generation. Also, growing interest in hydrogen power as a uniquely clean energy source that can generate heat and its only by-products are water. Presently, the vast majority of global hydrogen production derives from fossil fuel sources like methane gas reforming and will continue to do so for several decades.

What are the benefits of hydrogen fuel cells?

In the universe, hydrogen is the most abundant element, and apart from the challenges associated with its extraction from water, it is a uniquely abundant and renewable source of energy, which is perfect for our future zero-carbon needs. So, it is renewable and readily available. It is also a clean and flexible energy source to support zero-carbon energy strategies.

Hydrogen is more energy-efficient and powerful than fossil fuels. As the technology provides a high-density source of energy with good energy efficiency, by weight, hydrogen has the highest energy content of any common fuel.

As compared to any other energy source, it is highly efficient, including various green energy solutions with almost zero emissions.

Its carbon footprint is reduced and its charge time is extremely fast. Hydrogen fuel cells do not release greenhouse gases, that is, they don't have a carbon footprint on using them. Also, the charge time for hydrogen fuel cell power units is extremely fast, just like that for conventional internal combustion engine vehicles, and also much faster as compared to tobattery-powered electric vehicles.

Apart from the above benefits, hydrogen fuel cells do not produce noise pollution and also no visual pollution.

It is an ideal fuel to use in remote areas as the availability of hydrogen via local generation and storage could prove to be an alternative to diesel-based power and heating in remote areas. It also reduces the need to transport fuel and improves the lives of people living in distant regions by offering a non-polluting fuel that is obtained from a readily-available natural resource.

These cells offer greater efficiencies with regard to usage times, and as the technology advances, they will be able to provide energy for a range of stationary and mobile applications.

It will also help in reducing the dependency of a country on fossil fuels, which will further help in democratising energy and power supplies across the world.

What are the disadvantages of hydrogen fuel cells?

As we have seen, there are advantages to hydrogen fuel cells, but still, as per experts, there are a few disadvantages as well. Take a look!

Although it is the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen does not exist on its own. Therefore, it has to be extracted from water through electrolysis or separated from carbon-based fossil fuels. Both processes require a significant amount of energy. It is said that this energy can be more than that obtained from the hydrogen itself, as well as being expensive. Also, this extraction requires the use of fossil fuels, which, in the absence of CCS, undermines the green credentials of hydrogen.

Investment is required and the cost of raw materials can't be ignored. These cells need investment so that they become a genuinely viable energy source. So, this required the will to invest the time and money into development to improve and mature the technology. Also, precious metals, including platinum and iridium, are required for catalysis in fuel cells and some types of water electrolysers. This means that the initial cost of fuel cells can be high.

Overall cost, hydrogen storage, and infrastructure also can't be ignored. The transport and storage of hydrogen are more complex than that required for fossil fuels. Currently, the cost of a unit of power from hydrogen fuel cells is greater as compared to other energy sources, including solar panels.

It is said that hydrogen is a highly flammable fuel source, so safety concerns also can't be ignored. Hydrogen gas burns in the air at concentrations of 4 to 75%.

India’s policy on hydrogen-powered vehicles

At the 3rd Re-inVest Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020 announced plans to launch a comprehensive National Hydrogen Energy Mission. Last year, in the Union Budget (2021-22), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed launching a Hydrogen Energy Mission to generate hydrogen from green power sources in 2021-22. Also, last month, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced a 13-point Green Hydrogen Policy in which details of several incentives and ways to manufacture green hydrogen were included.

We can conclude that the advantages of hydrogen fuel cells as one of the best renewable energy sources are noticeable. However, there are a number of challenges to overcome to realise the full potential of hydrogen as an important source for a future decarbonised energy system. On the other hand, we can't forget that hydrogen fuel cells also offer a fully renewable and clean power source for stationary and mobile applications in the coming future.

