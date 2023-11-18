World Cup Player of the Tournament: The quadrennial ODI World Cup is the biggest tournament in cricket, and teams give their 100% to life the coveted trophy. All players bring their A-game and perform like it’s their last match.

The tension, intensity and pressure of a World Cup game is a level above other cricket matches. Despite all this, some players excel and outperform all their peers. Cricket is a team sport, but sometimes a single player can lead his team to victory. Many times it’s happened that a cricketer has single-handedly rescued his or her team from a difficult situation and won the match.