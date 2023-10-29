India vs England World Cup 2023 Overview: Highlights, Expected Playing 11, Streaming Details & Weather Forecast

India vs England, World Cup 2023 Match 29: India and England were among the favourites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup when the tournament returned for its 13th edition in 2023. However, 28 games into the World Cup, England is all but eliminated from qualifying for the playoffs.

England is 1-4 in its first five games and will be effectively knocked out of the tournament if it loses its next game. India and England are set to clash on October 29 in Match 29 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. India is unbeaten in five straight games, while it’s a do-or-die match for England.

India is at the number on the points table with 10 points, and England is at the bottom with 2 points. In 2019 too, a somewhat similar scenario played out. India faced England, coming off five straight wins, but was defeated by 31 runs. England went on to lift the trophy. However, times are different now. India is on a hot streak and has dominated teams like Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand.

The showdown between Jasprit Bumrah and Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes are sure to be epic. Hopefully, no bad weather, injuries or other adverse conditions will affect the match.

Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs England World Cup 2023 match. Check here IND vs ENG match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.

India vs England CWC 2023 Match Overview

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 29 between India and England is an important game in the tournament.

A win for England may keep them alive in the World Cup and also shake up the rankings.

Multiple teams have 4 points each, and England will join Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Netherlands and Afghanistan with another 2 points.

Although the chance of qualification will be slim, England may reach the semis if the top 4 teams suffer more dramatic upsets at the hands of the bottom 4 teams.

Currently, host India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament and will look to maintain its streak. England faces a do-or-die situation.

England skipper Jos Buttler has failed as a batsman and captain so far in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Other players like Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Mark Wood have also struggled. The team doesn’t look like the defending champs at all.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been the highlights of India’s World Cup campaign.

Unfortunately, star player and key allrounder Hardik Pandya will be sitting out the next few games due to an ankle injury. Top English pacer Reece Topley has also been ruled out of the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin could make the cut in the India squad, but the red soil pitch of the Ekana stadium will favour seamers more. So, it’s unlikely India will play 3 spinners or replace the in-form Kuldeep Yadav or Ravindra Jadeja with Ashwin.

India and England have an exciting rivalry that’s bound to rouse the 50,000 Ekana crowd on October 29.

In the ODI World Cup, England holds a 4-3 record over India. However, India has a better record in One-Day International cricket. It remains to be seen how the two teams will perform in the highly competitive match.

Check out a brief overview of today’s India vs England match below.

2023 World Cup Performance India: Beat Australia by 6 wickets

Beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Beat New Zealand by 4 wickets England: Lost to New Zealand by 9 wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 137 runs

Lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs

Lost to South Africa by 229 runs

Lost to Sri Lanka by 8 wickets Key Players to Watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Adil Rashid Captain India: Rohit Sharma England: Jos Buttler Last ODI Encounter In World Cup: (2019) England won by 31 runs In 2022: India won by 5 wickets

India vs England: Expected Playing 11 & Order

India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Ravichandran Ashwin/Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

England Squad: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (Captain/Wicket-Keeper), 6 Harry Brook, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 David Wiley/Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Gus Atkinson/Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid

India vs England Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 29: India vs England will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number

Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.

On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1 HINDI

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

IND vs ENG Cricket Match Channel Number

DTH Service Channel Name Channel Number Tata Play Star Sports 1 455 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HD 454 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI 460 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 459 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU 1446 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 1445 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL 1551 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 1550 Tata Play Star Sports 1 KANNADA 1645 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 277 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HD 278 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI 281 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 282 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU 928 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL 803 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 KANNADA 974 Dish TV Star Sports 1 649 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HD 648 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI 621 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 620 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Dish TV Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675 Videocon Star Sports 1 603 Videocon Star Sports 1 HD 602 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI 607 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 606 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Videocon Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675

How will the weather be in Lucknow? What are the chances of Rain? Pitch Report

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be dry and warm with negligible chance of rain. Some cloud cover is expected during the day and temperature will drop in the evening. Humidity is expected to be 30% with moderate winds. The temperature will be 19 degrees Celsius at its lowest and 32 degrees at the maximum.

The Ekana pitch has so far favoured pacers in the 2023 World Cup, even though it is known as a spinner-friendly pitch. The match will be played on the red soil pitch and fast bowlers will be key for both teams. Overall, the Ekana Stadium pitch is bowler-friendly and teams chasing win more matches than the ones batting first.