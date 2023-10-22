Ind vs NZ Match LIVE Score: ICC World Cup 2023 Latest Updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE: One of the most important games in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place today, October 22. India and New Zealand will battle in match 21 at the packed 23,000-capacity Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The excitement intensity is sky-high.

The India vs New Zealand match will begin at 2:00 PM.

Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you the stats, records, player profiles and comprehensive coverage of the much-anticipated match between India and New Zealand. You can check the India vs New Zealand live score here, along with the latest developments in the 2023 ICC World Cup below.

ICC World Cup 2023 Match 21: India vs New Zealand LIVE

After 14 Overs, New Zealand: 56-2

Indian fast bowlers dominated the powerplay

After losing two early wickets, New Zealand gained a little momentum with the partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell

NZ's Ravindra reviewed a close out decision and got it overturned.

Ravindra Jadeja dropped a crucial catch of Rachin Ravindra. 22/10/2023 3:10 PM

After 8.1 Overs, New Zealand: 19-2

New Zealand batsmen were starting to settle.

Mohammed Shami was called in to bowl and took a wicket on his first ball of the World Cup 2023.

Shami bowled Will Young with an inside edge 22/10/2023 2:40 PM

After 5 Overs, New Zealand: 11-1

New Zealand began with a good start.

Will Young welcome Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah with a boundary

But Siraj struck and dismissed the dangerous Devon Conway for a duck.

India reviewed an LBW call, which turned out to be a waste 22/10/2023 2:25 PM

TOSS

India won the toss and Rohit Sharma chose to bat first.

The Dharamshala pitch has favoured the teams batting first this World Cup season.

Also, India won all previous games chasing

Another thing to note is the return of Suryakumar Yadav in place of Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami in place of Shardul Thakur.

So, India has two less all-rounders and 1 more pure batter and bowler each.

New Zealand Squad remains the same as it was against Afghanistan. Tim Southee was expected to make a comeback but will likely return in the next game. 22/10/2023 1:35 PM





IND vs NZ Match Overview