Ind vs NZ Match LIVE Score: ICC World Cup 2023 Latest Updates
India vs New Zealand LIVE: One of the most important games in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place today, October 22. India and New Zealand will battle in match 21 at the packed 23,000-capacity Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The excitement intensity is sky-high.
The India vs New Zealand match will begin at 2:00 PM.
Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you the stats, records, player profiles and comprehensive coverage of the much-anticipated match between India and New Zealand. You can check the India vs New Zealand live score here, along with the latest developments in the 2023 ICC World Cup below.
ICC World Cup 2023 Match 21: India vs New Zealand LIVE
After 14 Overs, New Zealand: 56-2
|
22/10/2023 3:10 PM
After 8.1 Overs, New Zealand: 19-2
|
22/10/2023 2:40 PM
After 5 Overs, New Zealand: 11-1
|
22/10/2023 2:25 PM
- TOSS
|
22/10/2023 1:35 PM
-
-
- IND vs NZ Match Overview
|
Timings
|
Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)
Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)
|
Where to Watch
|
Television: Star Sports Network
Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free for Mobile Users)
|
Team Captain
|
India: Rohit Sharma
New Zealand: Tom Latham
|
Key Players
|
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin, Ravindra, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult
|
Last Encounter
|
In ODI World Cup: (2019) New Zealand won by 18 runs
In 2023: India won by 90 runs (ODI series in January)
|
Team Squads
|
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja,, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
|
New Zealand: Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham(C/WK), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult
|
Weather Forecast
|
Cloudy skies with high chance of rain