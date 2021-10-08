Indian Air Force (IAF) Ranks : Complete List

The rank structure of the Indian Air Force is based on that of the Royal Air force of the United Kingdom. It is the third wing of the defence forces of India after the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. The highest rank in the Indian Air force is that of a Marshal of the Indian Air Force. This rank is conferred by the President of India. Only MIAF Arjan Singh has been able to achieve this rank so far. Take a look at the list of all ranks that are in the Indian Air Force.

Today on October 8, 2021 PM Modi wished the Indian Air Force his best regards through a message on Twitter, "The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.

List of Officer Ranks of Indian Air Force:

Listed below are the ranks in descending order. The Junior most rank in officers category is of Flight Cadet and the highest is of Marshal of the Indian Air Force. No one apart from MIAF Arjan Singh has reached that level in the country. The head of the Indian Air Force is the Chief of the Air Staff, with the rank of Air Chief Marshal.

Descending Ranks General/Flag officers: 1 Marshal of the Indian Air Force 2 Air Chief Marshal 3 Air Marshal 4 Air Vice Marshal 5 Air Commodore Field/ Senior Officers 6 Group Captain 7 Wing Commander 8 Squadron Leader Junior Officers 9 Flight Lieutenant 10 Flying Officer 11 Flight Cadet

The Indian Air Force Ranks of Pilot Officer is no longer in force as all the officers upon being commissioned begin as flying officers only.

Today on the occasion of Air Force Day, take a look at what Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister has to say,

On Indian Air Force Day, we salute our brave Air warriors for selflessly serving the nation and protecting its integrity.



We are proud of the glorious history of our valorous Air Force.



May you continue to inspire the countrymen with your unparalleled devotion and commitment. pic.twitter.com/7r43n4Vjif — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2021

The Junior Commissioned Officers and Non Commissioned Ranks:

These are listed in the table below. The officers in this category are selected through the Central Airmen Selection Board.

1 Master Warrant Officer 2 Warrant Officer 3 Junior Warrant Officer 4 Sergeant 5 Corporal 6 Leading aircraftman 7 Air Craftsman

Ranks that are no longer in use in the Indian Air Force:

There are a few ranks that are not used anymore in the Air Force of India. These include

Pilot Officer Warrant Officer Junior Warrant Officer Flight Sergeant

The present Chief of the Air Staff is Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. He took office on 30 September 2019.

Also take a look at the tweet made by the IAF today:

