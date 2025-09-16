India’s Busiest Railway Station: India has the fourth-largest railway network in the world, and every day, millions of passengers travel across the country. With such a massive transport system, some railway stations handle more traffic than entire airports. Among them, Howrah Junction in Kolkata, West Bengal, is officially recognised as India’s busiest railway station. Known for its historic importance, size, and unmatched passenger flow, Howrah Junction is a true symbol of India’s railway heritage. Which Is India’s Busiest Railway Station? Howrah Junction, located on the western bank of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, is not only the busiest station in India but also one of the largest in the world. Built in 1854, it is also among the oldest railway stations in the country. Today, it operates 23 fully functional platforms and handles over 1,000 trains every day, ranging from local passenger trains to long-distance superfast expresses. With over 1 million passengers passing through daily, Howrah Junction is a lifeline for people travelling in and out of Eastern India.

Why Howrah Junction is So Busy? The importance of Howrah Junction lies in its connectivity and sheer size. •High Connectivity: The station connects Kolkata with almost every major Indian city, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. This makes it the central hub for Eastern India. •Passenger Load: More than a million passengers use the station daily, making it one of the most crowded places in India. Both suburban and long-distance travellers depend on this station. •Historic Importance: Being one of the oldest stations, it has always been at the heart of the Indian Railways network, playing a vital role in trade and passenger movement. •Infrastructure: Spread across two complexes, the old and the new, it has one of the largest covered areas for any station in India. Facilities include waiting halls, restaurants, and modern booking counters, ensuring smooth travel for passengers.

Other Busy Railway Stations in India While Howrah Junction remains the busiest, several other stations also handle heavy traffic: •New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) – Located in the heart of India’s capital, this station manages nearly 350 trains daily and sees lakhs of passengers every day. It serves as the main hub for trains running to North India and beyond. •Kanpur Central (CNB) – Known for its massive passenger handling, Kanpur Central is one of the busiest intercity stations in Uttar Pradesh. It is also an important halt for almost all trains passing between Delhi and Kolkata. •Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai – A UNESCO World Heritage Site, CSMT is not just an architectural landmark but also the lifeline of Mumbai. It caters to both long-distance trains and Mumbai’s local suburban network.