What is the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China?

On June 5, to counter authoritarian China, lawmakers from 8 democracies of the world, including the United States have joined hands to form a new alliance. This new alliance is known as the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and was launched on June 5. Senior United States senator from Florida Marco Rubio announced the formation of the IPAC and stated that China under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party represents a global challenge.

What is IPAC?

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) is an open, free and rules-based international order that supports human dignity. It is created so that like-minded countries can join in to participate actively in its governance and enforcement. It also aims to construct appropriate and coordinated responses, and to help craft a proactive and strategic approach to issues related to China.

Participating Nations of IPAC

The IPAC has 8 participating nations-- US, Germany, UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, Sweden, Norway. The IPAC will be co-chaired by a group of senior politicians drawn from a representative cross-section of the world’s major political parties. The alliance comprises of 18 politicians including the US Senators Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez and the members of the European Parliament.

Global resentment against Authoritarian China

The resentment against Communist China is due to its carelessness in handling the deadly COVID-19 virus and hiding the information with the world. China is bullying all the countries, both politically and economically, which are going against China over Coronavirus pandemic.

China's response to the IPAC

Chinese mouthpiece Global Times lashed out the newly formed IPAC stating that Anti-China alliance in the globalized era of the 21st century is doomed to fail. The lawmakers need to realize that China is definitely not the country it was in the 1900s.

Recently, when Australia backed the US for an independent international investigation over the origin and spread of the COVID-19, Beijing slapped new tariffs on Australia and banned the import of beef in the country.

