National Flag Day 2023: 12 Interesting Facts About the Indian Tricolour

National Flag Day 2023: The Indian National Flag remains a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage, its hard-fought struggle for freedom, and the aspirations of its people for a united and prosperous nation. National Flag Day is observed on July 22 annually to celebrate the adoption of the tricolour designed by Pingali Vekayya as the flag of India.

National Flag Day 2023: Why is Flag Day in India celebrated on July 22?

List of Interesting Facts About National Flag Day Of India

On August 7, 1906, the first Indian flag was raised in Calcutta's Parsi Bagan Square. It included flowers with the words Vande Matram written on them and displayed religious elements. It featured three stripes: green at the top, yellow in the middle, and red at the bottom. The Indian National Flag has a unique tricolour design consisting of three horizontal stripes - saffron at the top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom. The saffron represents courage and sacrifice, white symbolizes peace and truth, while green signifies fertility, growth, and auspiciousness. In the centre of the white stripe, there is a navy blue Ashoka Chakra with 24 spokes. It represents the Wheel of Dharma (the teachings of Buddha) and signifies the progress of the nation. The design of the Indian National Flag was conceptualized by Pingali Venkayya, an Indian freedom fighter, and was first designed in 1921 during the Swadeshi Movement against British colonial rule. The Indian National Flag is hoisted on public buildings, government offices, schools, and colleges across India. It is also hoisted on Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26) ceremonies. The Flag Code of India governs the proper display and usage of the Indian National Flag. It lays down rules and regulations regarding its dimensions, hoisting, and handling to show respect and dignity. The Indian National Flag is usually made of khadi, a hand-spun and handwoven fabric, to symbolize the importance of rural self-reliance and support for indigenous industries. One of the largest Indian flags in the world is hoisted at the India-Pakistan border at the Attari-Wagah border crossing. It measures 110 meters in length and 24 meters in width. On August 16, 1947, after India gained independence, the Indian National Flag was first hoisted over the Council House in New Delhi by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. When the nation mourns the death of a prominent leader or dignitary, the Indian National Flag is flown at half-mast as a sign of respect and mourning. The Lion Capital of Ashoka, which features prominently on India's national emblem, is taken from the Sarnath Lion Capital and is inspired by the Ashoka Chakra of the Indian National Flag. On May 29, 1953, the Indian national flag was flown atop Mount Everest alongside the Union Jack and the Nepalese national flag.

National Flag Day of India is a significant and revered observance that celebrates the embodiment of India's sovereignty, heritage, and unity- the Indian National Flag. The day pays homage to the visionaries and freedom fighters who painstakingly crafted this iconic emblem during the Swadeshi Movement, infusing it with the spirit of independence and national pride. It is observed with utmost reverence and adherence to the Flag Code, encourages all Indians to uphold the principles of unity, integrity, and respect for the tricolour, honouring the sacrifices of the past and marching towards a brighter, united future.

