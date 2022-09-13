International Chocolate Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages to share on September 13

International Chocolate Day 2022: There might be some people around the world who do not like chocolate, but there is no denying the fact that it is a go-to treat for everyone. International Chocolate Day is observed every year on September 13 to celebrate the chocolate’s deliciousness and popularity around the world. International Chocolate Day 2022 will help you in learning about chocolate and how everything related to it must be celebrated and enjoyed.

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes, and Messages given below will help you in making this day much more memorable. On International Chocolate Day, don’t forget to share the quotes and special wishes with those who love chocolates.

International Chocolate Day 2022: What the day is celebrated?

International Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on September 13. The day is observed to spread the joy of eating chocolates and acknowledge the fact that this particular treat has become part of every dessert. International Chocolate Day 2022 celebrates chocolate as one of the most preferable dishes of all time, particularly during Christmas and other festive seasons.

International Chocolate Day is about paying attention and admiring everything related to the delightful treat that is now part of all the cultures all over the world.

International Chocolate Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. May the goodness of chocolate always keep sadness far and happiness close to you. Happy Chocolate Day.

2. I hope you have a day as sweet as chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

3. Money can’t buy happiness. But, you can buy a chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

4. Thank you so much for brightening up my day and making me feel special every day of the year. Happy World Chocolate Day!

5. When life gives you melons, throw them back and ask for chocolates! Happy International Chocolate Day!

International Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes

1. "When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile." -Regina Brett

2. "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." -Tom Hanks

3. "Everywhere in the world there are tensions - economic, political, religious. So we need chocolate." -Alain Ducasse

4. “Chocolate says "I'm sorry" so much better than words.” -Rachel Vincent

5. “Anything is good if it's made of chocolate.” - Jo Brand

