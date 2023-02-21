International Mother Language Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

Every year on February 21, International Mother Language Day is observed to raise awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to encourage multilingualism. UNESCO has announced that "Multilingual education: A necessity to transform education" will serve as the theme for the celebration this year.

More than 6,700 languages are spoken worldwide but at least 40% are threatened with extinction.



International Mother Language Day 2023: History

The day the people of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) fought for the acceptance of the Bangla language is commemorated on February 21 each year. India's West Bengal province also observes it. The declaration was made in honor of the Bangladeshi Language Movement (then East Pakistanis). The United Nations General Assembly adopted UN resolution 56/262 in 2002, formally recognizing the initiative after it was first announced by UNESCO on November 17, 1999. Mother Language Day is part of a larger campaign "to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by peoples of the world," as stated in UN resolution 61/266, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 16, 2007, and which also declared 2008 as the International Year of Languages.

International Mother Language Day 2023: Significance

Bangladesh was the country to propose the concept of International Mother Language Day. On this day the people of Bangladesh fought for the acceptance of the Bangla language is commemorated on February 21 each year.

This is also the goal of this International Day, which celebrates the diverse languages of the world, committing to the preservation of linguistic diversity as a shared heritage, and promoting high-quality mother-tongue education for all.

International Mother Language Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

We must always be proud of our mother tongue because it gives us our identity. Happy International Mother Language Day, my friend.

International Mother Language Day serves as a reminder that mother tongues have unique qualities that make them particularly beautiful. Happy birthday to you, my friend.

Even though the language is just a means of communication, our mother tongue is what ties us to our culture. Greetings on World Mother Language Day.

When you are speaking in your mother tongue, you feel the most at ease. Happy International Mother Language Day, my friend.

The mother tongue is unique for a reason, and that is what makes it so special. Happy International Mother Language Day, my friend.

International Mother Language Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

To make this a wonderful International Mother Language Day, let's band together and show our mother tongues the respect and appreciation they so richly deserve.

Language is a means of self-expression, and the mother tongue is a language that ties us to our particular culture. Greetings on World Mother Language Day.

May the International Mother Language Day festivities be filled with respect and love for the mother tongue that separates us so much. Greetings on World Mother Language Day.

The language that we communicate within us cannot change, similar to a world that is more exclusive and durable than one's mother's womb. Respect and cherish your language.

We were created to be loved; love is our mother tongue. The soul is in culture. I want to wish you all a very happy mother language day.

International Mother Language Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.”- Nelson Mandela

Language is the blood of the soul into which thoughts run and out of which they grow.”- Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.

“Rhythm is our universal mother tongue. It's the language of the soul.”-Gabrielle Roth

“For us Indians, I don't think English can ever exude that magic of emotions which our mother tongue can.”- Kailash Kher

“What is a nation without a mother tongue?”- Jack Edward

“Language is the armory of the human mind, and at once contains the trophies of its past and the weapons of its future conquests.”- Samuel Taylor Coleridge

The disappearance of several languages puts linguistic diversity in danger. UNESCO estimates that 40% of the world's population lacks access to education in a language they can speak or understand. Therefore, progress must be made in mother tongue-based multilingual education while keeping in mind its significance.

