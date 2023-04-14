IPL All Teams Captains 2023: Complete List of Indian Premier League Captains and Coaches

IPL 2023 Team Captain List: The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest sports events in the world and is watched annually by millions of viewers. It’s the most popular professional cricket league globally. The short, fast-paced T20 format makes for thrilling matches that are over quickly and can be enjoyed by fans of all age groups.

Cricket is a team sport, and all players have a specific role. Some excel at bowling, some at batting, and some have become famous for their fielding. However, there is one player who oversees the important rulings of the match and guides the team during play. This player is the captain.

The captain of the team sets the fielding, decides the batting and bowling order with the coach, motivates the team during the match, and makes other important decisions like who’ll bowl the overs. Just like the CEO of a company or the director of a movie, the cricket captain leads the team and is hailed as a hero in victories and criticised for failures, even though cricket is a collaborative effort. Such is the nature of the game.

Hence, choosing the right captain is paramount for any team, especially the IPL franchises, as they have to indulge in stressful and intense matches. Most teams go for resilient and experienced captains. However, some choose newbies as well. The 2023 IPL is one such tournament where you’ll see the likes of veteran M.S. Dhoni and rising star Sanju Samson both leading their teams to great success. On that note, we bring you the full list of 2023 IPl team captains and coaches here.

IPL 2023 All Teams Captains

Team #1: Chennai Super Kings

Captain: M. S. Dhoni

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Indian cricket legend and future Hall of Famer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the face of the Chennai Super Kings since the very first IPL season. CSK was suspended for two years, and in 2022, Ravindra Jadeja took over the reins as captain, but MSD is again at the forefront in IPL 2023. CSK has won the IPL 4 times under Dhoni’s leadership and qualified for the playoffs in all but one season that they played in.

Team #2: Delhi Capitals

Captain: David Warner

Coach: Ricky Ponting

David Warner previously led Sunrisers Hyderabad to an IPL win in 2018 and is now heading the Delhi Capitals, previously Delhi Daredevils. DC reached the playoffs in the 2021 IPL and played in the finals of the 2020 IPL.

Team #3: Gujarat Titans

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Coach: Ashish Nehra

As a first-time captain of a debuting team, Hardik Pandya displayed great leadership skills when he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL win in 2022.

Team #4: Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Nitish Rana

Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

Nitish Rana is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2023 as previous captain Shreyas Iyer bowed out due to injury. KKR had been struggling to find a captain for the past few years, with Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Shreyas Iyer being announced captain in three years. However, KKR reached the finals in the 2021 IPL and has a great team this year as well.

Team #5: Lucknow Super Giants

Captain: KL Rahul

Coach: Andy Flower

KL Rahul is an IPL veteran who captained the debuting team of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 IPL and managed to secure a position in the playoffs.

Team #6: Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Mark Boucher

Rohit Sharma is another IPL veteran who’s become a crucial part of the Mumbai Indians. Sharma has led the MI to victory in the IPL finals a record 5 times and hopes to repeat the feat in 2023 as well.

Team #7: Punjab Kings

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Shikhar Dhawan is the captain of Punjab Kings, previously Kings XI Punjab replaced Mayank Agarwal as captain. PBKS is one of three original IPL teams to have never lifted the cup.

Team #8: Rajasthan Royals

Captain: Sanju Samson

Coach: Kumar Sangakara

Sanju Samson is a rising star of Indian cricket who found great success in the last few IPL seasons and managed to lead his team Rajasthan Royals to their first finals since winning the maiden IPL tournament in 2008.

Team #9: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Sanjay Bangar

Virat Kohli’s name has become synonymous with Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the team had been performing below expectations lately.

Team #10: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Aiden Markram

Coach: Brian Lara

South African cricketer Aiden Markram is leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL. Former captains David Warner switched teams to Delhi Capitals and Kane Williams to Gujarat Titans.

