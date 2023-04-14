IPL All Teams Captains 2023: Complete List of Indian Premier League Captains and Coaches
IPL 2023 Team Captain List: The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest sports events in the world and is watched annually by millions of viewers. It’s the most popular professional cricket league globally. The short, fast-paced T20 format makes for thrilling matches that are over quickly and can be enjoyed by fans of all age groups.
Cricket is a team sport, and all players have a specific role. Some excel at bowling, some at batting, and some have become famous for their fielding. However, there is one player who oversees the important rulings of the match and guides the team during play. This player is the captain.
Related: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match 2023 Check Yesterday IPL Match Result Here
The captain of the team sets the fielding, decides the batting and bowling order with the coach, motivates the team during the match, and makes other important decisions like who’ll bowl the overs. Just like the CEO of a company or the director of a movie, the cricket captain leads the team and is hailed as a hero in victories and criticised for failures, even though cricket is a collaborative effort. Such is the nature of the game.
Hence, choosing the right captain is paramount for any team, especially the IPL franchises, as they have to indulge in stressful and intense matches. Most teams go for resilient and experienced captains. However, some choose newbies as well. The 2023 IPL is one such tournament where you’ll see the likes of veteran M.S. Dhoni and rising star Sanju Samson both leading their teams to great success. On that note, we bring you the full list of 2023 IPl team captains and coaches here.
Also Read: IPL 2023 Schedule, Teams, Players, Matches, Venues, Timings, and Results
IPL 2023 All Teams Captains
Image Source: www.iplt20.com
Team #1: Chennai Super Kings
Captain: M. S. Dhoni
Coach: Stephen Fleming
Indian cricket legend and future Hall of Famer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the face of the Chennai Super Kings since the very first IPL season. CSK was suspended for two years, and in 2022, Ravindra Jadeja took over the reins as captain, but MSD is again at the forefront in IPL 2023. CSK has won the IPL 4 times under Dhoni’s leadership and qualified for the playoffs in all but one season that they played in.
Team #2: Delhi Capitals
Captain: David Warner
Coach: Ricky Ponting
David Warner previously led Sunrisers Hyderabad to an IPL win in 2018 and is now heading the Delhi Capitals, previously Delhi Daredevils. DC reached the playoffs in the 2021 IPL and played in the finals of the 2020 IPL.
Team #3: Gujarat Titans
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Coach: Ashish Nehra
As a first-time captain of a debuting team, Hardik Pandya displayed great leadership skills when he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL win in 2022.
Team #4: Kolkata Knight Riders
Captain: Nitish Rana
Coach: Chandrakant Pandit
Nitish Rana is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2023 as previous captain Shreyas Iyer bowed out due to injury. KKR had been struggling to find a captain for the past few years, with Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Shreyas Iyer being announced captain in three years. However, KKR reached the finals in the 2021 IPL and has a great team this year as well.
Team #5: Lucknow Super Giants
Captain: KL Rahul
Coach: Andy Flower
KL Rahul is an IPL veteran who captained the debuting team of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 IPL and managed to secure a position in the playoffs.
Team #6: Mumbai Indians
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Coach: Mark Boucher
Rohit Sharma is another IPL veteran who’s become a crucial part of the Mumbai Indians. Sharma has led the MI to victory in the IPL finals a record 5 times and hopes to repeat the feat in 2023 as well.
Team #7: Punjab Kings
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Shikhar Dhawan is the captain of Punjab Kings, previously Kings XI Punjab replaced Mayank Agarwal as captain. PBKS is one of three original IPL teams to have never lifted the cup.
Team #8: Rajasthan Royals
Captain: Sanju Samson
Coach: Kumar Sangakara
Sanju Samson is a rising star of Indian cricket who found great success in the last few IPL seasons and managed to lead his team Rajasthan Royals to their first finals since winning the maiden IPL tournament in 2008.
Team #9: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Coach: Sanjay Bangar
Virat Kohli’s name has become synonymous with Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the team had been performing below expectations lately.
Team #10: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Captain: Aiden Markram
Coach: Brian Lara
South African cricketer Aiden Markram is leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL. Former captains David Warner switched teams to Delhi Capitals and Kane Williams to Gujarat Titans.
Related: IPL 2023 Points Table
IPL All Team Captains List 2023
|
Team
|
Captain
|
Head Coach
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
M. S. Dhoni
|
Stephen Fleming
|
Delhi Capitals
|
David Warner
|
Ricky Ponting
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Ashish Nehra
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Nitish Rana
|
Chandrakant Pandit
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
KL Rahul
|
Andy Flower
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Mark Boucher
|
Punjab Kings
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Trevor Bayliss
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
Sanju Samson
|
Kumar Sangakara
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Sanjay Bangar
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Aiden Markram
|
Brian Lara