IPL Highest Successful Run Chases
The Indian Premier League is the biggest and one of the most entertaining sporting events in the country. Most people watch IPL for its unexpected and thrilling playing action, which is usually delivered by the batting side. There is no surety in IPL. Any team win on any given day, no matter how big or small the scoreboard is. Yet, a 200-plus run total is considered a safe bet in most cases. Teams try to score as many runs as possible with the new ball and hope to defend it with their full might.
However, there have been times when the chasing side has rocketed towards high, even 200-plus scores easily. It’s quite uncommon but is happening more frequently lately as the sport is evolving and players getting better. You can check out the list of the highest successful run chases in IPL history below.
|
IPL Highest Successful Run Chase
|
S.No
|
Team
|
Score
|
Target
|
Opposition
|
Date
|
1
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
226/6
|
224
|
Punjab Kings
|
27-09-2020
|
2
|
Mumbai Indians
|
219/6
|
219
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
01-05-2021
|
3
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
217/7
|
215
|
Deccan Chargers
|
24-04-2008
|
4
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
217/6
|
215
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
07-05-2023
|
5
|
Mumbai Indians
|
216/4
|
215
|
Punjab Kings
|
03-05-2023
|
6
|
Delhi
|
214/3
|
209
|
Gujarat Lions
|
04-05-2017
|
7
|
Mumbai Indians
|
214/4
|
213
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
30-04-2023
|
8
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
213/9
|
213
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
10-04-2023
|
9
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
211/4
|
206
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
14-05-2014
|
10
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
211/4
|
211
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
31-03-2022
|
11
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
208/5
|
206
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
12-04-2012
|
12
|
Punjab Kings
|
208/5
|
206
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
27-03-2022
|
13
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
207/5
|
206
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
25-04-2018
|
14
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
207/7
|
205
|
Gujarat Titans
|
09-04-2023
|
15
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
206/4
|
206
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
18-04-2014
|
16
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
206/5
|
206
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
05-04-2019
|
17
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
205/5
|
203
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
10-04-2018
|
18
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
204/2
|
204
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
16-03-2010
|
19
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
204/2
|
201
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
04-04-2010
|
20
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
201/5
|
199
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
29-03-2019
The 2023 IPL has seen its fair share of incredible matches, but surprisingly, the last few years have been tough on the bowlers on the defending side. Four of the entries on the list of the highest run chases in IPL are from the 2023 IPL only. Two are from 2022. The last few years of the Indian Premier League have been one of the most entertaining, despite the pandemic. As the sport is evolving and players are getting better, scoring more runs is becoming easier. And the young and hungry players are debuting in the IPL from domestic cricket, eager to prove themselves.