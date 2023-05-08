IPL Highest Successful Run Chases

The IPL is known for explosive batting innings, and a high run total is quite common in the tournament. But chasing down a big score is rare in IPl, yet many teams have managed to accomplish it. Read the list of the highest successful run chase in IPL history here.
The Indian Premier League is the biggest and one of the most entertaining sporting events in the country. Most people watch IPL for its unexpected and thrilling playing action, which is usually delivered by the batting side. There is no surety in IPL. Any team win on any given day, no matter how big or small the scoreboard is. Yet, a 200-plus run total is considered a safe bet in most cases. Teams try to score as many runs as possible with the new ball and hope to defend it with their full might.

However, there have been times when the chasing side has rocketed towards high, even 200-plus scores easily. It’s quite uncommon but is happening more frequently lately as the sport is evolving and players getting better. You can check out the list of the highest successful run chases in IPL history below.

IPL Highest Successful Run Chase

S.No

Team

Score

Target

Opposition

Date

1

Rajasthan Royals

226/6

224

Punjab Kings

27-09-2020

2

Mumbai Indians

219/6

219

Chennai Super Kings

01-05-2021

3

Rajasthan Royals

217/7

215

Deccan Chargers

24-04-2008

4

Sunrisers Hyderabad

217/6

215

Rajasthan Royals

07-05-2023

5

Mumbai Indians

216/4

215

Punjab Kings

03-05-2023

6

Delhi

214/3

209

Gujarat Lions

04-05-2017

7

Mumbai Indians

214/4

213

Rajasthan Royals

30-04-2023

8

Lucknow Super Giants

213/9

213

Royal Challengers Bangalore

10-04-2023

9

Kings XI Punjab

211/4

206

Sunrisers Hyderabad

14-05-2014

10

Lucknow Super Giants

211/4

211

Chennai Super Kings

31-03-2022

11

Chennai Super Kings

208/5

206

Royal Challengers Bangalore

12-04-2012

12

Punjab Kings

208/5

206

Royal Challengers Bangalore

27-03-2022

13

Chennai Super Kings

207/5

206

Royal Challengers Bangalore

25-04-2018

14

Kolkata Knight Riders

207/7

205

Gujarat Titans

09-04-2023

15

Kings XI Punjab

206/4

206

Chennai Super Kings

18-04-2014

16

Kolkata Knight Riders

206/5

206

Royal Challengers Bangalore

05-04-2019

17

Chennai Super Kings

205/5

203

Kolkata Knight Riders

10-04-2018

18

Royal Challengers Bangalore

204/2

204

Kings XI Punjab

16-03-2010

19

Kings XI Punjab

204/2

201

Kolkata Knight Riders

04-04-2010

20

Sunrisers Hyderabad

201/5

199

Rajasthan Royals

29-03-2019

The 2023 IPL has seen its fair share of incredible matches, but surprisingly, the last few years have been tough on the bowlers on the defending side. Four of the entries on the list of the highest run chases in IPL are from the 2023 IPL only. Two are from 2022. The last few years of the Indian Premier League have been one of the most entertaining, despite the pandemic. As the sport is evolving and players are getting better, scoring more runs is becoming easier. And the young and hungry players are debuting in the IPL from domestic cricket, eager to prove themselves.

FAQ

Which team has the record for the highest run chase in IPL?

Rajasthan Royals holds the record for the highest chase in IPL history. RR chased a target of 224 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2020.
