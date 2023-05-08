IPL Highest Successful Run Chases

The Indian Premier League is the biggest and one of the most entertaining sporting events in the country. Most people watch IPL for its unexpected and thrilling playing action, which is usually delivered by the batting side. There is no surety in IPL. Any team win on any given day, no matter how big or small the scoreboard is. Yet, a 200-plus run total is considered a safe bet in most cases. Teams try to score as many runs as possible with the new ball and hope to defend it with their full might.

However, there have been times when the chasing side has rocketed towards high, even 200-plus scores easily. It’s quite uncommon but is happening more frequently lately as the sport is evolving and players getting better. You can check out the list of the highest successful run chases in IPL history below.

IPL Highest Successful Run Chase

S.No Team Score Target Opposition Date 1 Rajasthan Royals 226/6 224 Punjab Kings 27-09-2020 2 Mumbai Indians 219/6 219 Chennai Super Kings 01-05-2021 3 Rajasthan Royals 217/7 215 Deccan Chargers 24-04-2008 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 217/6 215 Rajasthan Royals 07-05-2023 5 Mumbai Indians 216/4 215 Punjab Kings 03-05-2023 6 Delhi 214/3 209 Gujarat Lions 04-05-2017 7 Mumbai Indians 214/4 213 Rajasthan Royals 30-04-2023 8 Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 213 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10-04-2023 9 Kings XI Punjab 211/4 206 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14-05-2014 10 Lucknow Super Giants 211/4 211 Chennai Super Kings 31-03-2022 11 Chennai Super Kings 208/5 206 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12-04-2012 12 Punjab Kings 208/5 206 Royal Challengers Bangalore 27-03-2022 13 Chennai Super Kings 207/5 206 Royal Challengers Bangalore 25-04-2018 14 Kolkata Knight Riders 207/7 205 Gujarat Titans 09-04-2023 15 Kings XI Punjab 206/4 206 Chennai Super Kings 18-04-2014 16 Kolkata Knight Riders 206/5 206 Royal Challengers Bangalore 05-04-2019 17 Chennai Super Kings 205/5 203 Kolkata Knight Riders 10-04-2018 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore 204/2 204 Kings XI Punjab 16-03-2010 19 Kings XI Punjab 204/2 201 Kolkata Knight Riders 04-04-2010 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad 201/5 199 Rajasthan Royals 29-03-2019

The 2023 IPL has seen its fair share of incredible matches, but surprisingly, the last few years have been tough on the bowlers on the defending side. Four of the entries on the list of the highest run chases in IPL are from the 2023 IPL only. Two are from 2022. The last few years of the Indian Premier League have been one of the most entertaining, despite the pandemic. As the sport is evolving and players are getting better, scoring more runs is becoming easier. And the young and hungry players are debuting in the IPL from domestic cricket, eager to prove themselves.