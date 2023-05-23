GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Check Head to Head, Playing 11, Toss, Match Results LIVE UPDATES

IPL Qualifier 1: The moment all cricket lovers around the world have been waiting for has arrived. The IPL playoffs have begun. The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world and is watched by millions of viewers around the world. The 2023 IPL has been one of the most exciting ones ever and the playoffs are expected to be on the same lines. The first match will be between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

GT has been performing exceptionally in the league stage and is coming into the qualifier with an aura of invincibility. CSK has the benefit of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the world-cup-winning captain of India, widely considered the greatest player in cricket. MSD’s experience and composure vs Hardik Pandya’s drive and confidence, will be a cricket clash for the ages. You can check out the entire match summary, highlights, past records, award winner and live updates here.

IPL Playoffs Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings