Who is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

SRH Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a popular cricket championship that is held annually by the Indian cricket organisation BCCI. IPL is one of the most profitable sports leagues in the world and is watched by millions of viewers across the globe. IPL follows the T20 cricket format, which results in short, fast and exciting games. Another big reason behind IPL’s popularity is the many teams, representing Indian states or cities, as fans prefer cheering for their home team.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad is a famous IPL franchise that first debuted in 2013. SRH won the IPL trophy in 2016 and ended as the runner-up in 2018. SRH has a devoted fan following, especially in the state of Andhra Pradesh. But do you know about the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad? Dive in to find out.

Related:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Owner 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by the Indian media conglomerate SUN Group Private Limited.

Kalanithi Maran is the chairman and owner of the SUN Group and thus of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The SUN Group is into several businesses like film and television production, publishing, radio, cable television, DTH service and broadcasting.

It consists of 33 television Channels in six languages, one of the largest DTH providers in India, 69 FM Radio Stations, including Red FM, 3 daily newspapers and 6 magazines besides the aforementioned IPL franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad debuted in 2013, replacing the Deccan Chargers, whose owners went bankrupt.

The SUN TV Network took over the franchise for ₹85.05 crores per year deal valid for five years. As of 2022, the Sunrisers Hyderabad is the eighth most valuable IPL Team with an estimated value of ₹970 million.

Also Read: Highest Team Score in IPL (2008 -2023)

Who is Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Kalanithi Maran is an Indian media mogul and billionaire who founded the conglomerate Sun Group.

He is the son of former Union Minister of India Murasoli Maran and grand-nephew of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi.

Maran used to handle his family’s publishing business before founding Sun TV in 1993.

He is married to Kavery Maran, who is the executive director of Sun TV and is among the highest-paid businesswomen in India.

The 2023 net worth of Kalanithi Maran is $2.3 billion or 18 thousand crore rupees.

He also has a daughter Kaviya Maran, who is often present at SRH’s games cheering for the team.

Also Read: Most sixes in IPL (2008 - 2023)

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad are known for being part of epic games and have made dramatic comebacks many times. SRH won the IPL in 2016 by defeating the fan-favourite Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs. Since then, they have qualified for the playoffs six times.

The coach of SRH in 2023 is West Indies cricket legend, Brian Lara, while South Africa’s Aiden Markram is the captain.

The home ground of the Sunrisers Hyderabad is the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. You can check the full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad below.

IPL Owners 2023 List