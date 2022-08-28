ISKCON to build world’s largest religious monument in West Bengal, 7 things to know

Another architectural amazement to be part of India’s list of wonders. Soon to be built, the Temple of Vedic Planetarium in West Bengal, is stated to be the world's largest religious monument. This mammoth building is expected to cost $100 million and will replace Cambodia’s 400-acre-large Angkor Wat temple complex.

Temple of Vedic Planetarium

To be opened for devotees by 2024, the Temple of Vedic Planetarium in West Bengal will serve as the headquarters of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). This temple with the world's biggest dome will offer guests a tour of the various parts of the cosmic creation.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, The Temple Of Vedic Planetarium construction got delayed for two years. Larger than the Taj Mahal and St. Paul’s Cathedral in the Vatican will be built in Nadia district of West Bengal.

Report says, The Vedic Planetarium will have a massive rotating model that illustrates how the planetary systems according to description of Bhagavad Puraaṇ. There are also explanations and exhibits that show how these movements relate to the world that is visible to humans.

Vision Behind The Temple of Vedic Planetarium

Srila Prabhupada's vision is the idea behind the construction of The Temple of Vedic Planetarium. Its design is inspired by the Capitol building in the United States. Srila Prabhupada stated his preference for the temple’s exterior style was picked in July 1976.He asked Vishakha Mataji and Yadubara Prabhu to take pictures of the Capitol when he was in Washington.

During his final trip to the country, Prabhupada requested that Ambarish Prabhu contribute to the cost of the new Mayapur temple.

The head of this massive construction is Alfred Ford, the great-grandson of renowned businessman Henry Ford and the future owner of Ford Motor Company. He joined ISKCON in 1975 and later changed his name to Ambarish Das. Srila Prabhupada requested him to contribute to the cost of the new Mayapur temple, to which he happily contributed $30 million.

It is said that the expected cost to build this temple is $100 million. Under construction since 2010, the temple can accommodate 10,000 devotees who can pray,sing and even dance to exhibit their love for lord. Also, the world’s largest religious place will open for worshippers by the year 2024.

