Islamic New Year: All You Need To Know About The Hijri New Year

Islamic New Year: The Islamic New Year is also known as the Hijri New Year. The day marks the beginning of the new lunar Hijri year and also the day on which the year count is increased. Most Muslims around the globe mark the first day of the month of Muharram as the start of the Islamic year. This year the first day of the Islamic New Year will be marked on July 18(tentative).

List of Months in the Islamic Calendar

There are 12 months or 355 days in the Islamic Calendar, primarily used in Muslim nations and Western countries where Muslims celebrate religious festivals. Check the list below:

Months Islamic Calendar Name First Muharram Second Safar Third Rabi-ul-Awwal Fourth Rabi-us Sani Fifth Jamadi-ul-Awwal Sixth Jamadi-us-Sani Seventh Rajab Eighth Shaban Ninth Ramadan Tenth Shawal Eleventh Zil-Qadah Twelfth Zul-Hijah

Islamic New Year: History

The Hijrah, or the migration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, which corresponds to 622 CE in the Gregorian calendar, was chosen as the epoch (reference date) of the Islamic period. The dates of key events, such as the celebration of holy nights and festivals, and all religious obligations, such as prayer, fasting during the month of Ramadan, and pilgrimage, are determined in accordance with the Islamic Calendar

Islamic New Year: Significance

The Islamic New Year holds great significance for Muslims worldwide. Islamic calendar begins with Muharram, which denotes a period of rejuvenation and spiritual reflection. It serves as a time for reflection, self-evaluation, and setting spiritual goals for the coming year. Muslims take this opportunity to express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and make resolutions to enhance their relationship with Allah. It seeks to stress the virtues of justice, bravery, and resisting injustice while serving as a remembrance of the sacrifices made by Imam Hussein and his companions.

Interesting facts About Islamic Calendar

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the Moon.

The Islamic calendar is shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

A year in the Islamic calendar consists of 354 or 355 days, while a year in the Gregorian calendar has 365 or 366 days.

The Islamic calendar does not have a concept of a leap year like the Gregorian calendar.

An intercalary month called "Adh-Dhul Hijjah" is added roughly once every three years.

The exact date of the Islamic New Year varies from year to year because it depends on the sighting of the new moon.

In India, the month of Muharram is expected to begin on July 18 as per the sighting of the moon. However, the exact date won't be revealed until the country witnesses the moon of Muharram. Along with India, some countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, and Malaysia will observe Muharram on the same day.

Important Days and Dates in July 2023