ITU Global Cybersecurity Index 2020: India ranked amongst top 10 nations
Ahead of the sixth anniversary of Digital India (1 July 2021), India ranked 10th in Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020 by ITU (International Telecommunication Union), moving up 37 places on key cybersafety parameters.
Key Highlights:
1- The ranking was launched on 29 June 2021.
2- The US topped the list followed by the UK and Saudi Arabia in the second position and Estonia in the third position in the index.
3- The last three on the list are Equatorial Guinea on the 180th position, Dem. People's Rep. of Korea on 181st, and Micronesia, Vatican, and Yemen on the 182nd position.
|Rank
|Country
|1
|USA
|2
|UK
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|Estonia
|4
|Korea (Rep. of)
|4
|Singapore
|4
|Spain
|5
|Russian Federation
|5
|UAE
|5
|Malaysia
|6
|Lithuania
|7
|Japan
|8
|Canada
|9
|France
|10
|India
|11
|Turkey
|12
|Australia
|13
|Luxembourg
|13
|Germany
|14
|Portugal
|15
|Latvia
|16
|Netherlands
|17
|Norway
|17
|Mauritius
|18
|Brazil
|19
|Belgium
|20
|Italy
|21
|Oman
|22
|Finland
|23
|Egypt
|24
|Indonesia
|25
|Vietnam
|26
|Sweden
|27
|Qatar
|28
|Greece
|29
|Austria
|30
|Poland
|31
|Kazakhstan
|32
|Denmark
|33
|China
|33
|Croatia
|34
|Slovakia
|35
|Hungary
|36
|Israel
|37
|Tanzania
|38
|North Macedonia
|39
|Serbia
|40
|Azerbaijan
|41
|Cyprus
|42
|Switzerland
|43
|Ghana
|44
|Thailand
|45
|Tunisia
|46
|Ireland
|47
|Nigeria
|48
|New Zeland
|49
|Malta
|50
|Morocco
|51
|Kenya
|52
|Mexico
|53
|Bangladesh
|54
|Iran
|55
|Georgia
|56
|Benin
|57
|Rwanda
|58
|Iceland
|59
|South Africa
|60
|Bahrain
|61
|Philippines
|62
|Romania
|63
|Moldova
|64
|Uruguay
|65
|Kuwait
|66
|Dominican Republic
|67
|Slovenia
|68
|Czech Republic
|69
|Monaco
|70
|Uzbekistan
|71
|Jordan
|72
|Uganda
|73
|Zambia
|74
|Chile
|75
|Cote d'Ivoire
|76
|Costa Rica
|77
|Bulgaria
|78
|Ukraine
|79
|Pakistan
|80
|Albania
|81
|Colombia
|82
|Cuba
|83
|Sri Lanka
|84
|Paraguay
|85
|Brunei Darussalam
|86
|Peru
|87
|Montenegro
|88
|Botswana
|89
|Belarus
|90
|Armenia
|91
|Argentina
|92
|Kyrgyzstan
|93
|Cameroon
|94
|Nepal
|95
|Chad
|96
|Burkina Faso
|97
|Malawi
|98
|Zimbabwe
|99
|Myanmar
|100
|Senegal
|101
|Liechtenstein
|102
|Sudan
|103
|Panama
|104
|Algeria
|105
|Togo
|106
|Jamaica
|107
|The Gambia
|108
|Suriname
|109
|Lebanon
|110
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|111
|Samoa
|112
|Fiji
|113
|Libya
|114
|Guyana
|115
|Ethiopia
|116
|Venezuela
|117
|Andorra
|118
|Papua New Guinea
|119
|Ecuador
|120
|Mongolia
|121
|Sierra Leone
|122
|State of Palestine
|123
|Mozambique
|124
|Madagascar
|125
|Trinidad and Tobago
|126
|Syrian Arab Republic
|127
|Nauru
|128
|Tonga
|129
|Iraq
|130
|Guinea
|131
|Lao P.D.R.
|132
|Cambodia
|133
|Mauritania
|134
|Bhutan
|135
|Eswatini
|136
|Cabo Verde
|137
|Somalia
|138
|Tajikistan
|139
|Barbados
|140
|Bolivia
|141
|Sao Tome and Principe
|142
|Antigua and Barbuda
|143
|Republic of the Congo
|144
|Turkmenistan
|145
|Kiribati
|146
|San Marino
|147
|Bahamas
|148
|El Salvador
|149
|Seychelles
|150
|Guatemala
|151
|Angola
|152
|Vanuatu
|153
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|154
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|155
|Namibia
|156
|Niger
|157
|Gabon
|158
|Saint Lucia
|159
|Belize
|160
|Mali
|161
|Guinea-Bissau
|162
|Liberia
|163
|Grenada
|164
|Lesotho
|165
|Nicaragua
|166
|Solomon Islands
|167
|Haiti
|168
|Tuvalu
|169
|South Sudan
|170
|Congo
|171
|Afghanistan
|172
|Marshall Islands
|173
|Timor-Leste
|174
|Dominica
|175
|Comoros
|176
|Central African Republic
|177
|Maldives
|178
|Honduras
|179
|Djibouti
|179
|Burundi
|179
|Eritrea
|180
|Equatorial Guinea
|181
|Dem. People's Rep. of Korea
|182
|Micronesia
|182
|Vatican
|182
|Yemen
Results for India in GCI 2020
1- India scored a total of 97.5 points.
2- India secured the fourth position in the Asia Pacific region, underlining its commitment to cybersecurity.
3- India is emerging as a global IT superpower, asserting its digital sovereignty with firm measures to safeguard data privacy and the online rights of citizens.
How the assessment was done?
The assessment was done on five parameters. These are:
1- Legal measures
2- Technical measures
3- Organizational measures
4- Capacity Development
5- Cooperation
The performance is then aggregated into an overall score.
About International Telecommunication Union
Founded in 1865, the International Telecommunication Union is a specialized agency of the United Nations for information and communication technologies. It facilitates international connectivity in communications networks and is Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.