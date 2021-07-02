ITU Global Cybersecurity Index 2020: India ranked amongst top 10 nations

Ahead of the sixth anniversary of Digital India (1 July 2021), India ranked 10th in Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020 by ITU (International Telecommunication Union), moving up 37 places on key cybersafety parameters.

Key Highlights:

1- The ranking was launched on 29 June 2021.

2- The US topped the list followed by the UK and Saudi Arabia in the second position and Estonia in the third position in the index.

3- The last three on the list are Equatorial Guinea on the 180th position, Dem. People's Rep. of Korea on 181st, and Micronesia, Vatican, and Yemen on the 182nd position.

Rank Country 1 USA 2 UK 2 Saudi Arabia 3 Estonia 4 Korea (Rep. of) 4 Singapore 4 Spain 5 Russian Federation 5 UAE 5 Malaysia 6 Lithuania 7 Japan 8 Canada 9 France 10 India 11 Turkey 12 Australia 13 Luxembourg 13 Germany 14 Portugal 15 Latvia 16 Netherlands 17 Norway 17 Mauritius 18 Brazil 19 Belgium 20 Italy 21 Oman 22 Finland 23 Egypt 24 Indonesia 25 Vietnam 26 Sweden 27 Qatar 28 Greece 29 Austria 30 Poland 31 Kazakhstan 32 Denmark 33 China 33 Croatia 34 Slovakia 35 Hungary 36 Israel 37 Tanzania 38 North Macedonia 39 Serbia 40 Azerbaijan 41 Cyprus 42 Switzerland 43 Ghana 44 Thailand 45 Tunisia 46 Ireland 47 Nigeria 48 New Zeland 49 Malta 50 Morocco 51 Kenya 52 Mexico 53 Bangladesh 54 Iran 55 Georgia 56 Benin 57 Rwanda 58 Iceland 59 South Africa 60 Bahrain 61 Philippines 62 Romania 63 Moldova 64 Uruguay 65 Kuwait 66 Dominican Republic 67 Slovenia 68 Czech Republic 69 Monaco 70 Uzbekistan 71 Jordan 72 Uganda 73 Zambia 74 Chile 75 Cote d'Ivoire 76 Costa Rica 77 Bulgaria 78 Ukraine 79 Pakistan 80 Albania 81 Colombia 82 Cuba 83 Sri Lanka 84 Paraguay 85 Brunei Darussalam 86 Peru 87 Montenegro 88 Botswana 89 Belarus 90 Armenia 91 Argentina 92 Kyrgyzstan 93 Cameroon 94 Nepal 95 Chad 96 Burkina Faso 97 Malawi 98 Zimbabwe 99 Myanmar 100 Senegal 101 Liechtenstein 102 Sudan 103 Panama 104 Algeria 105 Togo 106 Jamaica 107 The Gambia 108 Suriname 109 Lebanon 110 Bosnia and Herzegovina 111 Samoa 112 Fiji 113 Libya 114 Guyana 115 Ethiopia 116 Venezuela 117 Andorra 118 Papua New Guinea 119 Ecuador 120 Mongolia 121 Sierra Leone 122 State of Palestine 123 Mozambique 124 Madagascar 125 Trinidad and Tobago 126 Syrian Arab Republic 127 Nauru 128 Tonga 129 Iraq 130 Guinea 131 Lao P.D.R. 132 Cambodia 133 Mauritania 134 Bhutan 135 Eswatini 136 Cabo Verde 137 Somalia 138 Tajikistan 139 Barbados 140 Bolivia 141 Sao Tome and Principe 142 Antigua and Barbuda 143 Republic of the Congo 144 Turkmenistan 145 Kiribati 146 San Marino 147 Bahamas 148 El Salvador 149 Seychelles 150 Guatemala 151 Angola 152 Vanuatu 153 Saint Kitts and Nevis 154 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 155 Namibia 156 Niger 157 Gabon 158 Saint Lucia 159 Belize 160 Mali 161 Guinea-Bissau 162 Liberia 163 Grenada 164 Lesotho 165 Nicaragua 166 Solomon Islands 167 Haiti 168 Tuvalu 169 South Sudan 170 Congo 171 Afghanistan 172 Marshall Islands 173 Timor-Leste 174 Dominica 175 Comoros 176 Central African Republic 177 Maldives 178 Honduras 179 Djibouti 179 Burundi 179 Eritrea 180 Equatorial Guinea 181 Dem. People's Rep. of Korea 182 Micronesia 182 Vatican 182 Yemen

Results for India in GCI 2020

1- India scored a total of 97.5 points.

2- India secured the fourth position in the Asia Pacific region, underlining its commitment to cybersecurity.

3- India is emerging as a global IT superpower, asserting its digital sovereignty with firm measures to safeguard data privacy and the online rights of citizens.

How the assessment was done?

The assessment was done on five parameters. These are:

1- Legal measures

2- Technical measures

3- Organizational measures

4- Capacity Development

5- Cooperation

The performance is then aggregated into an overall score.

About International Telecommunication Union

Founded in 1865, the International Telecommunication Union is a specialized agency of the United Nations for information and communication technologies. It facilitates international connectivity in communications networks and is Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.