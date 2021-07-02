Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ITU Global Cybersecurity Index 2020: India ranked amongst top 10 nations

India ranked 10th in Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020 by ITU (International Telecommunication Union), moving up 37 places on key cybersafety parameters.
Created On: Jul 2, 2021 11:42 IST
Modified On: Jul 2, 2021 14:40 IST
ITU Global Cybersecurity Index 2020
ITU Global Cybersecurity Index 2020

Ahead of the sixth anniversary of Digital India (1 July 2021), India ranked 10th in Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020 by ITU (International Telecommunication Union), moving up 37 places on key cybersafety parameters. 

Key Highlights:

1- The ranking was launched on 29 June 2021. 

2- The US topped the list followed by the UK and Saudi Arabia in the second position and Estonia in the third position in the index.

3- The last three on the list are Equatorial Guinea on the 180th position, Dem. People's Rep. of Korea on 181st, and Micronesia, Vatican, and Yemen on the 182nd position. 

Rank Country
1 USA
2 UK
2 Saudi Arabia
3 Estonia
4 Korea (Rep. of)
4 Singapore
4 Spain
5 Russian Federation
5 UAE
5 Malaysia
6 Lithuania
7 Japan
8 Canada
9 France
10 India
11 Turkey
12 Australia
13 Luxembourg
13 Germany
14 Portugal
15 Latvia
16 Netherlands
17 Norway
17 Mauritius
18 Brazil
19 Belgium
20 Italy
21 Oman
22 Finland
23 Egypt
24 Indonesia
25 Vietnam
26 Sweden
27 Qatar
28 Greece
29 Austria
30 Poland
31 Kazakhstan
32 Denmark
33 China
33 Croatia
34 Slovakia
35 Hungary
36 Israel
37 Tanzania
38 North Macedonia
39 Serbia
40 Azerbaijan
41 Cyprus
42 Switzerland
43 Ghana
44 Thailand
45 Tunisia
46 Ireland
47 Nigeria
48 New Zeland
49 Malta
50 Morocco
51 Kenya
52 Mexico
53 Bangladesh
54 Iran
55 Georgia
56 Benin
57 Rwanda
58 Iceland
59 South Africa
60 Bahrain
61 Philippines
62 Romania
63 Moldova
64 Uruguay
65 Kuwait
66 Dominican Republic
67 Slovenia
68 Czech Republic
69 Monaco
70 Uzbekistan
71 Jordan
72 Uganda
73 Zambia
74 Chile
75 Cote d'Ivoire
76 Costa Rica
77 Bulgaria
78 Ukraine
79 Pakistan
80 Albania
81 Colombia
82 Cuba
83 Sri Lanka
84 Paraguay
85 Brunei Darussalam
86 Peru
87 Montenegro
88 Botswana
89 Belarus
90 Armenia
91 Argentina
92 Kyrgyzstan
93 Cameroon
94 Nepal
95 Chad
96 Burkina Faso
97 Malawi
98 Zimbabwe
99 Myanmar
100 Senegal
101 Liechtenstein
102 Sudan
103 Panama
104 Algeria
105 Togo
106 Jamaica
107 The Gambia
108 Suriname
109 Lebanon
110 Bosnia and Herzegovina
111 Samoa
112 Fiji
113 Libya
114 Guyana
115 Ethiopia
116 Venezuela
117 Andorra
118 Papua New Guinea
119 Ecuador
120 Mongolia
121 Sierra Leone
122 State of Palestine
123 Mozambique
124 Madagascar
125 Trinidad and Tobago
126 Syrian Arab Republic
127 Nauru
128 Tonga
129 Iraq
130 Guinea
131 Lao P.D.R.
132 Cambodia
133 Mauritania
134 Bhutan
135 Eswatini
136 Cabo Verde
137 Somalia
138 Tajikistan
139 Barbados
140 Bolivia
141 Sao Tome and Principe
142 Antigua and Barbuda
143 Republic of the Congo
144 Turkmenistan
145 Kiribati
146 San Marino
147 Bahamas
148 El Salvador
149 Seychelles
150 Guatemala
151 Angola
152 Vanuatu
153 Saint Kitts and Nevis
154 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
155 Namibia
156 Niger
157 Gabon
158 Saint Lucia
159 Belize
160 Mali
161 Guinea-Bissau
162 Liberia
163 Grenada
164 Lesotho
165 Nicaragua
166 Solomon Islands
167 Haiti
168 Tuvalu
169 South Sudan
170 Congo
171 Afghanistan
172 Marshall Islands
173 Timor-Leste
174 Dominica
175 Comoros
176 Central African Republic
177 Maldives
178 Honduras
179 Djibouti
179 Burundi
179 Eritrea
180 Equatorial Guinea
181 Dem. People's Rep. of Korea
182 Micronesia
182 Vatican
182 Yemen

Results for India in GCI 2020

1- India scored a total of 97.5 points. 

2- India secured the fourth position in the Asia Pacific region, underlining its commitment to cybersecurity. 

3- India is emerging as a global IT superpower, asserting its digital sovereignty with firm measures to safeguard data privacy and the online rights of citizens.

How the assessment was done?

The assessment was done on five parameters. These are:

1- Legal measures
2- Technical measures
3- Organizational measures
4- Capacity Development
5- Cooperation

The performance is then aggregated into an overall score. 

About International Telecommunication Union

Founded in 1865, the International Telecommunication Union is a specialized agency of the United Nations for information and communication technologies. It facilitates international connectivity in communications networks and is Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 2 =
Post

Comments