Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: All Related Questions and Answers Here

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: 13 April 1919 is remembered as the black day in the history of Indian Independence. Also known as the Amritsar Massacre, the event mark as a turning point in India’s struggle for Independence. And to understand what led to the horrific incident, continue reading.

What is Jallianwala Bagh Massacre?

The mass killing at Jallianwala Bagh took place on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, Punjab, which later came to be known as the Amritsar massacre or Jallianwala Bagh massacre. To protest the Rowlatt Act and the detention of pro-independence activists Saifuddin Kitchlew and Satyapal, a large, peaceful crowd gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. In response to the gathering, the British Indian Army's temporary brigadier general R. E. H. Dyer covered the protesters with Gurkha, Baloch, Rajput, and Sikh soldiers from the 2-9th Gurkhas, the 54th Sikhs, and the 59th Scinde Rifles.

The Jallianwala Bagh had only one exit because the other three were blocked by structures. Without giving the mob a chance to disperse, Dyer closed the main exits. He gave the order for his soldiers to start firing at the densest groups of people in front of the few possible small entrances, as terrified multitudes were attempting to flee the Bagh.

A total of 1650 rounds were discharged throughout the 10-15 minute period of shooting. Up until they ran out of ammunition, the soldiers continued to fire. General Dyer and Mr Irving assessed a total death toll of 291 people. However, according to other sources, including one from a committee led by Madan Mohan Malviya, there were around 500 or more fatalities.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: 104 Years of Tragedy

What are the causes of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre?

The main reason which led to Jallianwala Bagh Massacre was Rowlatt Act. Also known as Black Act, it was passed on March 10, 1919, and gave the government the power to detain or imprison anyone connected to seditious activity without a court hearing. This caused discontent across the nation. Satyagraha was started by Gandhi as a form of protest against the Rowlatt Act. Gandhi outlined strategies for opposing the Rowlatt Act in an article titled Satyagrahi that was published on April 7, 1919.

The British officials conferred among themselves about the appropriate course of action to be taken against Gandhi and any other Satyagraha activists. Gandhi was warned not to enter Punjab or he would be arrested if he ignored the orders. Michael O' Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab (1912–1919), proposed sending Gandhi to Burma, but his other officials rejected the idea because they thought it may incite the populace.

Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew and Dr. Satyapal, two well-known figures who stood for Hindu-Muslim harmony, organised a peaceful protest against the Rowlatt Act in Amritsar. Ram Naumi was being celebrated on April 9, 1919, when O' Dwyer gave the Deputy Commissioner, Mr Irving, orders to detain Drs Satyapal and Kitchlew.

To demand the release of their two leaders, the enraged protestors marched to the Deputy Commissioner's mansion on April 10, 1919. And again faced the wrath of British bullets. There were numerous fatalities and injuries. The protesters in defence attacked Miss Sherwood, a teacher, and any other Europeans who stood in their way with lathis and stones.

Later, on April 13, 1919, people came together to celebrate Baisakhi. However, the British perspective suggests that it was a political gathering, as evident from the documents kept in the National Archives of India. People assembled at Jallianwala Bagh in defiance of General Dyer's orders banning unlawful assembly in order to discuss two resolutions, one of which denounced the April 10 shooting and the other of which demanded the release of their leaders from custody.

When Brigadier-General Dyer received the information, he and his troops left for the Bagh. He entered the Bagh, positioned his soldiers, and gave an immediate order to them to begin firing, without any warning.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Inspirational Sayings and Slogans of Freedom Fighters

Who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Amritsar, Punjab, was carried out by Colonel Reginald Edward Harry Dyer. He is referred to as "the Butcher of Amritsar" because of his impulsive command to fire on the peaceful crowd. According to the official report, it resulted in at least 379 deaths and more than a thousand injuries. A larger death toll was alleged in certain submissions to the official inquiry.

Dyer was born in Murree, a city presently located in Pakistan but formerly part of British India's Punjab region. He was the son of Mary Passmore and Edward Dyer, a brewer who oversaw the Murree Brewery. He was raised in Shimla and Murree, where he attended Lawrence College Ghora Gali and Bishop Cotton School for his early education. Later he went to Ireland for further studies. And after his graduation, Dyer was commissioned into the Queen's Royal Regiment (West Surrey) in the position of lieutenant.

During his governance in Punjab, 50 troops, comprising 25 Gurkhas from 1/9 Gurkha Rifles (1st battalion, 9th Gurkha Rifles), 25 Pathans, and 25 Baluch from the 59th Sindh Rifles, equipped with 303 Lee-Enfield rifles opened fire on the innocent gathering of unarmed men, women, elders, and children on his command.

He was subsequently fired from his position and roundly criticised in both Britain and India, but some reports later mark him as a hero of the British Raj.

Who took the revenge for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre?

The Indian revolutioner Sardar Udham Singh took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre about 21 years later on March 13, 1940.

Udham Singh, an Indian independence activist from Sunam who had seen what occurred in Amritsar and had been injured himself, shot and killed Michael O'Dwyer, the Lieutenant-Governor of Punjab at the time of the massacre, who had approved Dyer's action and was thought to have been the main planner, on March 13, 1940, at Caxton Hall in London.

The Times, one of the most renowned newspapers, referred to Udham Singh as the "fighter for freedom" after the common people and revolutionaries of India praised his deed. However, many others, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru, denounced his action and described it as senseless.

During his trials, he said, “ I did it because I had a grudge against him. He deserved it. He was the real culprit. He wanted to crush the spirit of my people, so I crushed him. For the full 21 years, I have been trying to wreak vengeance. I am happy that I have done the job. I am not scared of death. I am dying for my country. I have seen my people starving in India under British rule. I have protested against this, it was my duty. What greater honour could be bestowed on me than death for the sake of my motherland?”

Later, on July 31, 1940, he was hanged. And according to the daily newspaper Partap, Nehru (the country's then-prime minister) conferred the title of Shaheed-i-Azam on Udham Singh after a decade, in 1952.

Let's scroll through some tweets to understand the importance of the event for Indian diaspora:

जलियांवाला बाग के बलिदानियों को देशवासियों की ओर से मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! हाल ही में मुझे उस पवित्र स्थल का दर्शन करने और उन वीरों को श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित करने का अवसर मिला था। अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले उन स्वाधीनता सेनानियों के प्रति भारतवासी सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/eQxHKlSRSN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2023

Union Home Minister paid tributes to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacrehttps://t.co/WDH4MCcwmd — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 13, 2023

Passage to history!

These archival images of Jallianwala Bagh evoke grim memories from 13 April 1919 when innocent people peacefully protesting against the Rowlatt Act were gunned down by British. (1/2)



#AmritMahotsav #MainBharatHoon #JallianwalaBaghMassacre #jallianwalabagh pic.twitter.com/ZQUvCBdUUL — Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) April 13, 2023

Mann Ki Baat @ 100!



PM @narendramodi speaking about the horrific Jallianwala Bagh tragedy in one of the editions of #MannKiBaat programme. pic.twitter.com/SqKflslJ3I — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) April 13, 2023

Jallianwala Bagh massacre is a gruesome reminder of barbaric act of Britishers who killed innocent, peace-loving people on this day.



I pay tribute to valour & bravery of the martyrs, who forever live in our hearts. Their sacrifice shall inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/338XWeure8 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 13, 2023

I join the nation in paying tributes to the innocent children, women and men who were martyred in the inhumane Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Their sacrifice will always remain etched in the heart of every Indian. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) April 13, 2023

Martial Law was imposed in Lahore, Amritsar, Gujranwala, Gujarat, and Lyallpore two days after the slaughter. This declaration gave the Viceroy the authority to order a court-martial trial for anyone implicated in revolutionary activities immediately. Tagore renounced his Knighthood when the news of the bloodshed went across the country.

On July 8, 1920, Winston Churchill urged the House of Commons to punish Colonel Dyer. Colonel Dyer was unwillingly forced to retire when Churchill persuaded the House to do so after describing the massacre as "monstrous". Sir William Vincent, the home member of the Viceroy's Council, also expressed regret at the time in a statement he made during a discussion on the unrest in Punjab.

In 1920, a trust was established to construct a memorial at the location in response to an Indian National Congress resolution. Inaugurated by the President of India Rajendra Prasad, on 13 April 1961, the site commemorates the supreme sacrifice of the courageous soul.

The bullet holes are still visible today on the surrounding buildings and the walls. Another landmark inside the park is that well, into which numerous individuals plunged and perished while trying to escape the gunfire.

