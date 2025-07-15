Axiom-4 vs. Soyuz T-11: Check Key Differences Between Shubhanshu Shukla and Rakesh Sharma's Space Missions

India's space missions have come a long way—from Rakesh Sharma's flight on Soyuz T-11 in 1984 to Shubhanshu Shukla's journey aboard Axiom-4 in 2025.
Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space when he travelled with Soviet astronauts to the Salyut 7 space station. His mission focused on Earth observation and space medicine.
Axiom-4, on the other hand, is a modern, international mission launched by SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. It carried Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), where he conducted experiments in science and technology.
The main difference is in the time and technology—Soyuz was a Cold War-era mission with limited tech, while Axiom-4 used advanced systems and was part of a commercial spaceflight programme.
But both missions share one crucial thing: they showed India's growing role in space and inspired generations of scientists and dreamers.
The India-Soviet Joint Mission: Soyuz-T11, Rakesh Sharma Space Exploration for the First Time
Source: The Hawk
The Soyuz T-11 mission was a groundbreaking agreement between the Soviet Union and India, marking the first human space travel for India.
The launch date, April 3, 1984, was when the Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma's mission took off, and he became the first Indian to go into space, making history alongside his Soviet crew counterparts, Yuri Malyshev and Gennadi Strekalov.
Mission Details
- Launch Date: April 3, 1984
- Launch Time: 13:08 UTC
- Launch Site: Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
- Spacecraft: Soyuz T-11
- Crew: Rakesh Sharma (India), Yuri Malyshev (Soviet Union), and Gennadi Strekalov (Soviet Union)
- Duration: 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes
- Space Station: Salyut 7
Scientific Experiments
Rakesh Sharma conducted several scientific experiments during the mission, including:.
- Biomedicine: Studying the effects of weightlessness on the human body.
- Remote Sensing: Using cameras and sensors to study the Earth's surface and natural resources.
- Materials Science: Conducting experiments on the properties of materials in microgravity.
Yoga in Space
Rakesh Sharma carried out research on the effects of yoga on the human body in space during the mission. Again, this was the beginning of yoga being practised in space, which helped to make yoga's advantages for astronauts even clearer.
Post-Mission
Rakesh Sharma's space mission was a considerable measure of India's growth in space. Its success showed the potential of the nation in human spaceflight.
Moreover, it enabled Indian astronauts to follow suit and made future space missions easier. Sharma did not stop at his space travel life but continued to contribute to the Indian space program and play a part in lobbying for increased funding for space research and development.
Impact on India's Space Program
- Increased Funding: The success of the mission led to increased government funding for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
- Development of Indigenous Capabilities: ISRO focused on developing indigenous capabilities in areas such as space-grade food, crew healthcare, radiation measurement, and protection.
- Inspiration for Future Astronauts: Rakesh Sharma's mission inspired a generation of Indian scientists and engineers, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space in recent years.
Legacy of the Mission
- National Pride: Rakesh Sharma's mission was a source of national pride for India, demonstrating the country's capabilities in space exploration.
- International Collaboration: The mission highlighted the importance of international cooperation in space exploration, paving the way for future collaborations between India and other countries.
- Inspiration for Future Generations: Rakesh Sharma's story continues to inspire aspiring astronauts and scientists in India and around the world.
From ISRO to Axiom-4: Shubhanshu Shukla Vision for a New Space Age
Source: Britannica
The Axiom-four undertaking marks a massive milestone in India's space exploration journey, carrying Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the U.S.A.'s second astronaut to venture into space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.
Shukla's historical adventure to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft highlights India's growing presence in space studies. As part of the Axiom-4 group, Shukla performed over seven experiments, including studies on muscle degradation, plant growth, and brain function.
The venture showcases India's capabilities in space generation and paves the way for future collaborations.
Axiom-4 Mission Details:
- Launch Date: June 25, 2025
- Crew: Shubhanshu Shukla (India), Peggy Whitson (US), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary)
- Destination: International Space Station (ISS)
- Duration: 18 days
- Experiments: Over 60 scientific studies and activities, including:
- Myogenesis: Studying muscle degradation in microgravity
- Sprouting salad seeds: Exploring plant growth in space
- Space microalgae: Investigating food production in space
- Wireless Acoustics: Testing wearable acoustic monitors
- Bone on ISS: Studying bone deterioration and recovery
- Neuromotion VR: Analysing brain function in microgravity
- Radiation monitoring: Tracking radiation exposure using Rad Nano Dosimeter
Return Journey:
Splashdown: The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday at 4:45 PM IST. Astronaut Shukla is expected to return to Earth on July 15 at approximately 3:00 PM IST. The spacecraft is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego, California, at 3:00 PM IST.
Differences and Similarities Between Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Missions
The achievements of Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla mark significant milestones in India's human spaceflight journey. While both missions represent India's presence in space, their contexts, objectives, technologies, and global collaborations differ significantly.
Detailed Comparison Table
|Factor
|Rakesh Sharma (1984)
|Shubhanshu Shukla (2025)
|Mission Name
|Soviet Interkosmos (Soyuz T-11 / Salyut 7)
|Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4)
|Nationality/Agency
|Indian Air Force (with ISRO and Soviet agency)
|Indian Air Force, ISRO, NASA, Axiom Space, ESA, HUNOR
|Launch Vehicle & Place
|Soyuz T-11, Baikonur Cosmodrome, USSR
|SpaceX Dragon, Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, USA
|Launch Date
|3 April 1984
|25 June 2025
|Duration in Space
|7 days, 21 hours, 40 minutes
|About 20 days (broke Sharma's record)
|Destination
|Salyut 7 Space Station
|International Space Station (ISS)
|Crew Composition
|Sharma + 2 Soviet cosmonauts
|Shukla + ESA (Poland), HUNOR (Hungary), Peggy Whitson
|Funding & Nature
|Bilateral diplomatic mission, Soviet-Indian cost
|Commercial (Axiom Space, with ISRO funding)
|Mission Objectives
|43 experiments: biomedicine, remote sensing, yoga
|~60 experiments: skeletal/muscle health, agriculture, mental health, microgreens, microalgae, tech
|Historical Significance
|1st Indian in space; India's global debut
|1st Indian at ISS; 2nd Indian in space; commercial/private mission
|Technology
|Manual controls, 1980s Soviet technology
|Advanced automation, modern safety, private sector tech
|Return and Landing
|Landed in Kazakhstan, USSR
|Splashdown, Pacific coast, USA
|International Collaboration
|India-USSR
|India-USA-Europe-Hungary-Private
|Impact for India
|Inspiration, proof of concept, ISRO development
|Hands-on ISS experience, prelude to Gaganyaan, capacity building
Key Differences
- Era & Collaboration: Sharma's mission was a Cold War-era, state-to-state diplomatic initiative with the Soviet Union; Shukla's is a commercially arranged mission via Axiom Space with diverse international partners—a reflection of the 21st-century space economy.
- Technology: Shukla's mission benefits from 40 years of advancements: more automation, better living conditions, enhanced safety, and the involvement of private space firms like SpaceX.
- Objectives: Sharma ran 43 experiments with a heavy emphasis on medicine and remote sensing; Shukla's broader scope includes new fields such as muscle health, plant biology, and mental health in long-duration missions.
- Duration & Record: Shukla surpassed Sharma's record, becoming the longest-staying Indian in space as of July 2025.
Key Similarities
- Indian Air Force origin: Both astronauts are IAF test pilots and trained rigorously for their missions.
- Firsts for India: Each mission became a landmark—Sharma as the nation's first spacefarer, Shukla as the first Indian on the ISS and the longest time in orbit.
- Scientific Contribution: Both contributed significantly to biomedical and space science, with results directly supporting India's advancements in human spaceflight.
- Global Recognition: Both missions gathered international attention and national pride, with lasting influence on India's space policy and ambitions.
Conclusion
Both missions signify important milestones, igniting inspiration for future generations in India. The context and technology have transitioned from state-led diplomatic missions to collaborative, commercial scientific endeavours involving multiple partners. Shukla's journey is a pivotal link between the historic achievements of Rakesh Sharma and the imminent Gaganyaan mission, reflecting ISRO's vision for the future.
This evolution highlights not only advancements in space exploration but also the growing importance of partnerships in scientific research. As India continues to push boundaries in its space endeavours, these milestones serve as a testament to innovation and the spirit of collaboration.
