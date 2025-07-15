Axiom-4 vs. Soyuz T-11: Check Key Differences Between Shubhanshu Shukla and Rakesh Sharma's Space Missions

India's space missions have come a long way—from Rakesh Sharma's flight on Soyuz T-11 in 1984 to Shubhanshu Shukla's journey aboard Axiom-4 in 2025.

Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space when he travelled with Soviet astronauts to the Salyut 7 space station. His mission focused on Earth observation and space medicine.

Axiom-4, on the other hand, is a modern, international mission launched by SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. It carried Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), where he conducted experiments in science and technology.

The main difference is in the time and technology—Soyuz was a Cold War-era mission with limited tech, while Axiom-4 used advanced systems and was part of a commercial spaceflight programme.

But both missions share one crucial thing: they showed India's growing role in space and inspired generations of scientists and dreamers.