Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Full List Of Games, Schedule, Venue, When And Where To Watch

The Khelo India Youth Games is a multi-sport event held annually in India, aimed at promoting sports culture and providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. With a focus on grassroot-level sports development, the games bring together participants from across the country, providing an opportunity for them to compete and interact with their peers. The games have been instrumental in discovering and nurturing young talent, contributing to India's overall growth of sports.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is scheduled to begin on 30th January. The 2023 event will mark the 5th edition of the multi-sports event that will take place in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, unveiled the games' mascot, the magnificent flame, and the hymn.

This year, the Khelo India Youth Games will have 27 games. For the first time, water sports have been added to the sports event. Canoeing, Kayaking, Rowing, and Canoe Slalom are some new games that have been included this time.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Date and Venue

The 2023 Khelo India Youth Games will begin from 30th January across 8 different venues in Madhya Pradesh and one in Delhi. Here is the complete schedule of the sports event with the date and venue details.

Sports Event Date Venue Athletics 3rd Feb to 5th Feb 2023 Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Wrestling 7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023 DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Boxing 31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023 DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Shooting 1st Feb to 6th Feb 2023 M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal Kayaking & Canoeing 1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023 M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal Rowing 7th Feb to 9th Feb 2023 M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal Volleyball 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal Judo 7th Feb to 10th Feb 2023 Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal Swimming 7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023 Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal Basketball 31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023 Basketball Complex, Indore Weightlifting 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023 Basketball Complex, Indore Table Tennis 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 Abhay Prashal, Indore Kabaddi 5th Feb to 9th Feb 2023 Abhay Prashal, Indore Football (Boys) 1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023 Football Ground, The Emerald Heights Tennis 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023 Indore Tennis Club Badminton 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior Hockey 4th Feb to 10th Feb 2023 M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu Gymnastics 1st Feb to 5th Feb 2023 LNIPE, Gwalior Kalarripayattu 8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023 LNIPE, Gwalior Yogasana 1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023 Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain Mallakhamb 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023 Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain Archery 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Kho Kho 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Fencing 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023 Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Cycling Road 8th Feb to 9th Feb 2023 Kajuri Road, Jabalpur Thang-Ta 8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023 District Sports Complex, Mandla Gatka 2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023 District Sports Complex, Mandla Football (Girls) 1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023 Football Ground, Balaghat Slalom 6th Feb to 7th Feb 2023 Maheshwar (Khargone) Cycling-Track 2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023 IG Stadium Delhi

When And Where TO Watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 30, 2023, and will go on till February 11, 2023. The sports events will be live broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Sports Ministry of India has also launched a mobile application for the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 to allow ease of access to the games.