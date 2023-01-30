JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is a 13-day sports event that will take place from January 30th to February 11th. Check details of the games, schedule, and venue here.
Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Full List Of Games, Schedule, Venue, When And Where To Watch

The Khelo India Youth Games is a multi-sport event held annually in India, aimed at promoting sports culture and providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. With a focus on grassroot-level sports development, the games bring together participants from across the country, providing an opportunity for them to compete and interact with their peers. The games have been instrumental in discovering and nurturing young talent, contributing to India's overall growth of sports.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is scheduled to begin on 30th January. The 2023 event will mark the 5th edition of the multi-sports event that will take place in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, unveiled the games' mascot, the magnificent flame, and the hymn. 

This year, the Khelo India Youth Games will have 27 games. For the first time, water sports have been added to the sports event. Canoeing, Kayaking, Rowing, and Canoe Slalom are some new games that have been included this time.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Date and Venue

The 2023 Khelo India Youth Games will begin from 30th January across 8 different venues in Madhya Pradesh and one in Delhi. Here is the complete schedule of the sports event with the date and venue details. 

Sports Event

Date

Venue

Athletics

3rd Feb to 5th Feb 2023

Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal

Wrestling

7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023

DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal

Boxing

31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023

DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal

Shooting

1st Feb to 6th Feb 2023

M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal 

Kayaking & Canoeing

1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023

M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal 

Rowing

7th Feb to 9th Feb 2023

M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal

Volleyball 

30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal 

Judo

7th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal 

Swimming

7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023

Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal

Basketball

31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023

Basketball Complex, Indore

Weightlifting

6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Basketball Complex, Indore 

Table Tennis

30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Abhay Prashal, Indore

Kabaddi

5th Feb to 9th Feb 2023

Abhay Prashal, Indore 

Football (Boys)

1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Football Ground, The Emerald Heights 

Tennis

6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Indore Tennis Club

Badminton

31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior 

Hockey

4th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu 

Gymnastics

1st Feb to 5th Feb 2023

LNIPE, Gwalior

Kalarripayattu

8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

LNIPE, Gwalior

Yogasana

1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023

Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain

Mallakhamb

6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain

Archery

31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)

Kho Kho

30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) 

Fencing

6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) 

Cycling Road

8th Feb to 9th Feb 2023

Kajuri Road, Jabalpur

Thang-Ta

8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

District Sports Complex, Mandla

Gatka

2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023

District Sports Complex, Mandla

Football (Girls)

1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Football Ground, Balaghat

Slalom

6th Feb to 7th Feb 2023

Maheshwar (Khargone)

Cycling-Track

2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023

IG Stadium Delhi 

When And Where TO Watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 30, 2023, and will go on till February 11, 2023. The sports events will be live broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. 

The Sports Ministry of India has also launched a mobile application for the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 to allow ease of access to the games.

 

 
