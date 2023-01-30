Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Full List Of Games, Schedule, Venue, When And Where To Watch
The Khelo India Youth Games is a multi-sport event held annually in India, aimed at promoting sports culture and providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. With a focus on grassroot-level sports development, the games bring together participants from across the country, providing an opportunity for them to compete and interact with their peers. The games have been instrumental in discovering and nurturing young talent, contributing to India's overall growth of sports.
The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is scheduled to begin on 30th January. The 2023 event will mark the 5th edition of the multi-sports event that will take place in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, unveiled the games' mascot, the magnificent flame, and the hymn.
This year, the Khelo India Youth Games will have 27 games. For the first time, water sports have been added to the sports event. Canoeing, Kayaking, Rowing, and Canoe Slalom are some new games that have been included this time.
Tonight, Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal will be buzzing with glittering performances ⭐as we mark the Grand Opening Ceremony of #KIYG2022 in presence of eminent dignitaries & celebrities 🤩— Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 30, 2023
Catch the Live broadcast on @StarSportsIndia#KheloIndiaInMP@ChouhanShivraj @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/tCNXG5sYL4
Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Date and Venue
The 2023 Khelo India Youth Games will begin from 30th January across 8 different venues in Madhya Pradesh and one in Delhi. Here is the complete schedule of the sports event with the date and venue details.
|
Sports Event
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Athletics
|
3rd Feb to 5th Feb 2023
|
Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|
Wrestling
|
7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023
|
DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|
Boxing
|
31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023
|
DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|
Shooting
|
1st Feb to 6th Feb 2023
|
M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal
|
Kayaking & Canoeing
|
1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023
|
M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal
|
Rowing
|
7th Feb to 9th Feb 2023
|
M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal
|
Volleyball
|
30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
|
Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal
|
Judo
|
7th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal
|
Swimming
|
7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023
|
Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal
|
Basketball
|
31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023
|
Basketball Complex, Indore
|
Weightlifting
|
6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
Basketball Complex, Indore
|
Table Tennis
|
30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
|
Abhay Prashal, Indore
|
Kabaddi
|
5th Feb to 9th Feb 2023
|
Abhay Prashal, Indore
|
Football (Boys)
|
1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
Football Ground, The Emerald Heights
|
Tennis
|
6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
Indore Tennis Club
|
Badminton
|
31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
|
M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior
|
Hockey
|
4th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu
|
Gymnastics
|
1st Feb to 5th Feb 2023
|
LNIPE, Gwalior
|
Kalarripayattu
|
8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
LNIPE, Gwalior
|
Yogasana
|
1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023
|
Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain
|
Mallakhamb
|
6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain
|
Archery
|
31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
|
Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|
Kho Kho
|
30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
|
Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|
Fencing
|
6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|
Cycling Road
|
8th Feb to 9th Feb 2023
|
Kajuri Road, Jabalpur
|
Thang-Ta
|
8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
District Sports Complex, Mandla
|
Gatka
|
2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023
|
District Sports Complex, Mandla
|
Football (Girls)
|
1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023
|
Football Ground, Balaghat
|
Slalom
|
6th Feb to 7th Feb 2023
|
Maheshwar (Khargone)
|
Cycling-Track
|
2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023
|
IG Stadium Delhi
When And Where TO Watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?
Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 30, 2023, and will go on till February 11, 2023. The sports events will be live broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
The Sports Ministry of India has also launched a mobile application for the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 to allow ease of access to the games.
Stay Tuned for the Grand Opening Ceremony of #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022 🤩— Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 30, 2023
Tonight, 7️⃣PM onwards at 📍Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal 👍
Live on @StarSportsIndia 📺#KIYG2022 #KheloIndiaInMP@ChouhanShivraj @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/GXWEHO0Q5l