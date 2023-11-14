Who Is Suella Braverman? Know Why the UK Minister Is Fired

Suella Braverman, a British politician who served as Home Secretary from September 2022 to October 2023, has been in the news recently for her controversial comments and actions. She was dismissed from her position by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after she was found to have breached the ministerial code of conduct. Who is Suella Braverman? Suella Braverman was born in Harrow, London, in 1972 to Indian parents. She studied law at Cambridge University and worked as a barrister before entering politics. She was elected to the House of Commons in 2015 and has held a number of ministerial positions, including Attorney General for England and Wales.

Braverman is a member of the Conservative Party and is known for her strong views on immigration and law and order. She is a supporter of Brexit and has been critical of the European Union. Why was Suella Braverman fired? Suella Braverman's recent dismissal from her position as Home Secretary has been the subject of much debate. The government claims that her departure was part of a planned cabinet reshuffle in anticipation of next year's general election. However, her actions and comments have sparked controversy within both the Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party.

Braverman penned an opinion piece for The Times of London following pro-Palestinian protests in London. In this article, she accused the police of exhibiting favouritism and a lenient attitude toward the protesters. She referred to them as "pro-Palestinian mobs" and "hate marchers." Braverman's failure to seek prior approval from Sunak's office for the article violated the ministerial code of conduct. Although Sunak was under increasing pressure to dismiss Braverman, he initially defended her actions.

Braverman's controversial comments and the subsequent breach of the ministerial code have led to her dismissal from the cabinet. This development has sparked debate about the timing of her departure and the potential impact on the upcoming general election. What is the future for Suella Braverman? It is unclear what the future holds for Suella Braverman. She has said that she intends to remain in politics and may seek to return to the cabinet in the future. However, it is also possible that her career is over.