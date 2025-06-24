Largest Producer of Cocoa: Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), located in west Africa, is the largest producer of cocoa beans in the world. The country's tropical climate provides the ideal conditions for cocoa production and many millions of smallholder farmers coexist with the rainforest environment and produce more than 2 million tonnes of cocoa every year. Keep reading more about cocoa. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cocoa in the World? Côte d'Ivoire produced 2.2 million metric tonnes last year, making it the #1 producer of cocoa in the whole world. The cocoa beans are exported to Europe, North America and Asia, where they are processed into chocolate, cocoa powder, and cocoa butter. How Much Cocoa Does Côte d'Ivoire Produce? Côte d'Ivoire produces about 2.2 million tonnes of cocoa beans each year or essentially nearly 40% of the global market. Cocoa is mostly grown in the southern and central regions of the country, where the rainforest climate helps yield a good harvest.

Top 5 Cocoa-Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Million Metric Tonnes) 1 Côte d’Ivoire 2.2 2 Ghana 1.1 3 Indonesia 0.7 4 Nigeria 0.3 5 Ecuador 0.3 Note: Figures are based on FAO and International Cocoa Organisation (ICO) 2023–2024 estimates. 1. Côte d'Ivoire Côte d'Ivoire has a dominant position in the world cocoa market. There are over 5 million Ivorians who rely on cocoa farming, which is principally done on small family-owned farms. The Ivorian cocoa industry has many challenges, including sustainability, child labour and price volatility; it nevertheless remains the world's cocoa superpower. 2. Ghana Ghana produces around 1.1 million tonnes of cocoa beans per year. Cocoa is the second largest export crop after gold. Ghanaian cocoa is of high quality and is used in premium chocolates.

3. Indonesia Indonesia is the largest cocoa producer outside of Africa, with roughly 700,000 tonnes of cocoa produced every year. The bulk of production occurs in Sulawesi and Sumatra. Indonesia exports raw beans and semi-processed cocoa products. 4. Nigeria Nigeria accounts for about 300,000 tonnes of cocoa in the global cocoa market. One key to Nigeria's growth is encouraging good husbandry practices and investment in cocoa processing to create additional value. 5. Ecuador Ecuador is the top cocoa producer in South America, producing around 300,000 tonnes annually. Because of its fine-flavour cocoa beans, Ecuador is in demand by gourmands and craft chocolate makers. Other Countries with Notable Cocoa Production Many other countries have a great deal of cocoa production, including Cameroon, Peru, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic. Many of these producing countries may have lower production levels than leading producers, but they still have many unique cocoa flavour and variety contributions to the diverse chocolate experiences.