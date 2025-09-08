India carries many beautiful lakes and each one of them has its own charm and carry a lot of significance. There are many freshwater lakes that are situated in mountains while some of the lakes are saltwater that are based in various plains and coastal regions. These lakes are known to be natural beauty that adds the charm to the nation as well as play a big role in supporting wildlife and tourism. Among all these lakes, one question often comes up: which is the largest saltwater lake in India? Well the answer might surprise you as this lake is located in Odisha which is known for its massive size and serene views. This lake has a bug living ecosystem that supports local life, attracts migratory birds and also shelters rare species such as Irrawaddy dolphins. Which is the Largest Saltwater Lake in India?

Chilika Lake is located on the east coast of India and it is spread across the districts of Puri, Khurda, and Ganjam in Odisha. It is is the largest saltwater (brackish water) lagoon not just in India, but also the second-largest in the world. This lake covers an area of over 1,100 square kilometers and it connects to the Bay of Bengal through a narrow channel near Satapada. Unlike regular lakes, Chilika is a lagoon, which means it is a shallow body of water separated from the sea by a strip of land but still connected to it. This connection gives the lake a unique mix of salt and fresh water. The Chilika Development Authority mentions: “The waterspread area of Chilika varies between 1165 to 900 sq.km during the monsoon and summer respectively. A 32 km long, narrow, outer channel connects the main lagoon to the Bay of Bengal, near the village Motto. The mouth connecting the channel to the sea is close to the Northeastern end of the lagoon.”

“High tides near this inlet mouth drive in salt water through the channel during the dry months, from December to June. With the onset of the rains, the 52 river and rivulets falling into the Chilika are in spate, causing fresh water currents which gradually push the sea water out. Due to littoral drift prevailing along the east coast the inlet mouth constantly changes position,” it adds. Important Facts About Chilika Lake Chilika Lake is not just famous for its size as it is a paradise for biodiversity. The lake is home to: Over 225 species of fish, making it a major source of livelihood for local fishermen.

Thousands of migratory birds, including flamingos, pelicans, and herons, that arrive here every winter.

The rare and endangered Irrawaddy dolphins, which are one of the star attractions of Chilika.

In fact, Chilika is recognized as one of the most important wetlands in the world and has been included in the Ramsar Convention list of wetlands of international importance and it was the first Indian wetland to be included in the Ramsar Convention in 1981.

During winter, Chilika becomes home to over 1 million migratory birds traveling from as far as Siberia, Russia, and Central Asia.

The lake also has many small islands which are Nalabana, Kalijai, Honeymoon Island, and Breakfast Island. Each of these islands have their own charm