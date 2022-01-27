Legends League Cricket 2022: Legends League Cricket (LLC) is the inaugural edition of the professional cricket league for retired cricketers. The league which began on 20 January 2022 is being played among three teams-- World Giants, Asia Lions, and India Maharajas-- at Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat. Legends League Cricket (LLC) is a 10-day affair and will conclude on 29 January 2022.

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played in two rounds having three rest days. In the inaugural match, India Maharajas locked horns against Asia Lions, with the former winning the match. The last match of the power-packed league before the finale will be played today between Asia Lions and World Giants at 8:00 p.m. Check the Legends League Cricket 2022 points table below.

Legends League Cricket 2022

Teams Match Won Lost Draw Points NRR World Giants 3 2 1 0 4 1.244 Asia Lions 4 2 2 0 4 -0.452 India Maharajas 3 1 2 0 2 -0.503

Legends League Cricket 2022 Squad

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played between three teams. The list of players is mentioned below.

World Giants

Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Asia Lions

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan.

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari.

