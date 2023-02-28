Personality Test: Are You A Libra? Your Zodiac Sign Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Libra Zodiac Sign Personality: Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac and those born under this sign are known for their balance, harmony, and diplomacy. They are ruled by the planet Venus, which is associated with love, beauty, and pleasure. Libras are natural peacemakers and they strive for fairness and justice in all aspects of their lives.

What kind of a person you are if your zodiac is Libra? What your personality traits? Know key facts about Libra in love, career, strengths, and weaknesses. Also check below some career options for Libra zodiac sign.

When does Libra season start?

Libra sun sign birth dates are on and between September 22 to October 23.

Personality Traits of Libra Zodiac

In general, Libras are charming, sociable, and charismatic individuals. They have a natural ability to connect with people from all walks of life and are skilled at putting others at ease. Libras value relationships and make great friends due to their diplomatic and cooperative nature. They enjoy being around others and are often the life of the party. However, they can also be indecisive and struggle with making choices, especially when it comes to their own needs and desires.

Libra Zodiac In Love & Relationships

In relationships, Libras are known for their romantic nature and desire for partnership. They value harmony and balance in their relationships and are skilled at compromising and negotiating. Libras are known to be loyal and committed partners who are willing to put in the effort to make their relationships work. However, they can also struggle with making decisions in relationships, and may need to work on asserting their own needs and boundaries.

Libra Zodiac Personality Traits: Negative

While Libras are known for their positive traits such as balance, harmony, and diplomacy, they also have negative traits that can be challenging to deal with. Some of the negative traits associated with Libras include indecisiveness, people-pleasing tendencies, and a tendency to avoid conflict. They can also be superficial and overly concerned with appearances, leading to a lack of depth in their relationships. Additionally, Libras can struggle with standing up for themselves and may have difficulty asserting their own needs and boundaries.

Careers for Libra Zodiac People

In their career, Libras are often drawn to creative fields such as art, fashion, or music. They have a natural eye for beauty and a talent for design, which can lead them to success in these industries. Libras are also skilled at working with others and excel in team-oriented environments. They have a natural ability to mediate conflicts and find solutions that work for everyone involved. However, their indecisiveness can sometimes make it difficult for them to make career decisions, and they may need to work on building their confidence in their own abilities.

Careers for Libra Zodiac People TV personality Influencer Author Sales person Interior designer Counselor Artist Motivational Speaker Judge Teacher Non-Profit Owner Chef Human Resource Manager Investigator Lawyer Stylist Art Dealer Event Planner Retail Buyer Researcher

Overall, Libras are known for their balanced and harmonious nature. They value relationships and are skilled at navigating social situations with ease. While their indecisiveness can be a challenge, Libras have many strengths that make them successful in both personal and professional settings.

