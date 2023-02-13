Know Yourself Test: If you consciously notice the way people hold their mobile phone, you will learn that everyone of us has a distinct way of holding our phones. We all know so far through our personality tests series that everything we do has a psychological explanation behind it. Studies have revealed that our actions and way we conduct ourselves in every day life can tell a lot about our personality. Let us today explore what does the way you hold your phone say about you. We have gathered 4 ways of holding your phone and we shall look into the personality traits associated with each style.

Know Yourself Test: Way You Hold Your Phone Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

#1 If You Hold Your Phone with One Hand and One Thumb

If you hold your phone with one hand and one thumb of the same hand to scroll, your personality traits reveal you are an optimistic, self-assured, carefree person. You live in acceptance of how life may come. You are not a whiny or complaining person. You are confident in your abilities. If something does not work out the way you thought it would, you still see a blessing in that and a lesson to learn. You move on in life quickly. You also like to explore and push yourself out of your comfort zone. These personality traits surely do help you achieve your goals and ambitions in professional life however they are detrimental to your relationship of love life.

#2 If You Hold Your Phone with Both Hands But Use One Thumb

If you hold your phone with both hands but use one thumb to scroll or type, your personality traits reveal you are intuitive, pragmatic, and wise. You live in a cautious way. One should note here that living cautiously and consciously are two different ways of living life. Living cautiously means you are afraid to take risks. Though your intuitive nature makes you a good judge of character. You are able to notice little details while people miss such information. You are caring and empathetic. You may be quick to fall in love however you should develop a sense of control over your feelings before making decisions in haste.

#3 If You Hold Your Phone with Both Hands and Both Thumbs

If you hold your phone with both hands and both thumbs to scroll or type, your personality traits reveal you are energetic, versatile, and intelligent. You are an adaptable and welcome change as you know change is indicative of growth. You are analytical and quick at understanding or breaking down complex problems. You are tactful and full of energy. You enjoy intellectual discussions even though generally you may exude childlike innocence. However, your carefree attitude does not make your dating life any easier. You should learn to stay in one place and invest wholeheartedly.

#4 If You Hold Your Phone With Hand and Use Index Finger

If you hold your phone with one hand and use the index finger of another hand to scroll or type, your personality traits reveal you are spontaneous, creative, and imaginative. You are an outgoing personality who still at times craves solitude to recharge yourself. You have a rich imagination and your mind is abundant with ideas to keep the flow of money in your life. You have a magnetic and attractive personality that leaves people speechless. You also have a unique personality as a romantic partner. You may like to make the first move but you love to return the gesture generously.

Tell us in the comments: How do you hold your phone?

