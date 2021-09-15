Article 164 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor. The Governor is de jure head of the state but the Chief Minister is de facto head of the state. In simpler terms, the Chief Minister heads the state government in India.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh on 2 June 2014 as an outcome of the Telangana Movement. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, commonly referred to as Telangana Act, bifurcated the state of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh state.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 defined the boundaries of the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, determined the division of assets and liabilities between them and designated Hyderabad as the permanent capital of Telangana and the temporary capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 Passed in Lok Sabha: 18 February 2014 Passed in Rajya Sabha: 20 February 2014 Received President Assent: 1 March 2014

Chief Minister of Telangana (2014-2021)

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. K. Chandrashekar Rao 2 June 2014 - 12 December 2018 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (1) K. Chandrashekar Rao 13 December 2018 - Present Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Since its creation, the state of Telangana has witnessed only one Chief Minister. Former Union Minister of Labour and Employment and the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party, K. Chandrashekar Rao, heads the state.

K. Chandrashekar Rao is the inaugural and the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He won the 2014 and 2018 Assembly Elections and took the oath of office. He was administered the oath by Ekkadu Srinivasan Lakshmi Narasimhan on both occasions.

E. S. L. Narasimhan served as the first Governor of Telangana and is among the longest-serving governors of India. Tamilisai Soundararajan is the current Governor of Telangana who took charge on 8th September 2019.

