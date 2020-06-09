ICC Cricket World Cup Records: Runs, Wickets and Centuries

There are many Indian players who have made cricket records in the 11 ICC Cricket World Cups held so far. Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in the Cricket World Cup so far. Read this article and know more about these records.

1. The highest team score of 417–6 made by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015.

2. The lowest team score of 36 runs made by Canada against Sri Lanka in 2003.

3. The highest match aggregate (688–18) was between Australia vs Sri Lanka in 2015.

4. The highest successful run chase (329–7) was done by Ireland against England in 2011.

5. Highest winning margin (275 runs) secured by Australia vs Afghanistan in 2015.

6. The lowest winning margin (1 run) was between Australia vs India in (1987) and in 1992.

7. Australia won 62 matches in all the ICC World Cups. New Zealand is in the second position by having 48 wins.

8. Zimbabwe lost most 42 matches in ICC World Cups and Sri Lanka lost 35 matches.

9. Sachin Tendulkar has scored the highest number of (2,278 runs) in the ICC Cricket World Cups. While second-highest runs are scored by the Ricky Ponting 1,743 runs.

10. The fastest double century in the ICC Cricket World Cup was hit by Chris Gayle against Zimbabwe in 138 balls in 2015.

11. Fastest century in the ICC Cricket World Cup hit by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien vs England in 50 balls in 2011.

12. Fastest fifty (in 18 balls) in the ICC Cricket World Cup was hit by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum vs England in 2015.

13. Most centuries (6) in ICC Cricket World Cup are hit by Sachin Tendulkar while 5 each hit by the Ricky Ponting and Sangakkara.

14. Most 50+ scores in the ICC Cricket World Cup are made by the Indian Sachin Tendulkar 21 followed by Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara 12.

15. Most sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup hit by the Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers; 37 each followed by the Australia Ricky Ponting 31.

16. Highest individual score (237*) in ICC Cricket World Cup made by New Zealand's Martin Guptill v West Indies in 2015.

17. Highest partnership (372 runs) was West Indies's Marlon Samuels & Chris Gayle (2nd wicket) vs Zimbabwe in (2015). India’s Sourav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid has a second-best partnership of 318 runs (2nd wicket) vs Sri Lanka in (1999).

18. Most consecutive centuries (4) in an ICC Cricket World Cup hit by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in 2015.

19. Most runs (673) in a tournament hit by India's Sachin Tendulkar(11 innings) in 2003.

20. Most wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup are taken by the Australian Glenn McGrath (71) followed by the Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan’s 68 wickets.

21. Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka is the first player to take 4 wickets in 4 balls at an international level in the 2007 World Cup, against South Africa.

22. As a wicketkeeper, Kumar Sangakkara had done most dismissals i.e. 54 followed by the Australian Adam Gilchrist 52.

23. As a fielder most catches in all ICC Cricket World Cup are taken by Ricky Ponting 28 and Sanath Jayasuriya taken 18 catches.

24. Ricky Ponting has played 46 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup followed by the Indian Sachin Tendulkar; 45 matches.

25. Sachin Tendulkar of India has played 6 ICC Cricket World Cups (1992-2011) while Javed Miandad of Pakistan had also played 6 ICC Cricket World Cups b/w 1975-1996. Chris Gayle of West Indies is playing his 5th ICC Cricket World Cup.

26. Nitish Kumar of Canada (2011) is the youngest player (16 years, 283 days) in the ICC Cricket World Cup. While Talha Jubair (17 years, 70 days) of Bangladesh is the second most young player in the Cricket World Cup-2003.

27. Nolan Clarke of Netherlands is the oldest player of the ICC cricket world cup at the age of 47 years, 257 days in 1996.

So these were some interesting ICC cricket world cup records. I hope that these records must have boosted your cricket knowledge.

