    Indian Mountaineers who climbed the Mount Everest: Complete List

    Listed below are the Indian Mountain Climbers who managed to ace the highest mountain of the world- Mount Everest. Take a look at the complete list below. Also you can find details of each mountaineer in the table shared here
    Created On: Oct 7, 2021 17:48 IST
    Modified On: Oct 7, 2021 18:06 IST
    Mount Everest Climbers from India
    Mount Everest is not so easy to climb but Indians conquered the ace mountain back in the 1960s. The first Indian to have ever climbed it was Captain M.S Kohli in 1965. 

    The mountain top is situated in the Nepal and China border and the first person to have ever climbed the range was Edmund Hillary on 29th May, 1953. Since then many people have tried to conquer the summit with as many as 465 attempts by Indians itself. Take a look at all the Indians who have climbed to the top of Mount Everest till 2018.  

    The total Indian Mountaineers include 43 repeat attempts by 29 of them.There have been 81 attempts by 74 women and 7 repeat attempts by 4 female Mountaineers from India. Shared below is a list of all Indian mountaineers who climbed Mount Everest. 

    Indian Mountaineers who climbed Mount Everest:

    Take a look at the details of the people who have climbed Mount Everest from India in the table below: 

    Date

    Name

    Details

    20th May 1965

    Lt Col Avatar. S. Cheema

    The first Indian to climb Mount Everest.

    22nd May 1965

    Sonam Gyatso, Sonam Wangyal

    The first Indian siblings to climb Mount Everest.

    23rd May 1984

    Bachendri Pal

    The first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest.

    10th May 1993

    Santosh Yadav

    The first woman to climb Mount Everest twice.

    12th May to May 2017

    Anshu Jamsenpa

    First Double Access

    19th May 2013

    Tashi and Nungshi Malik

    The first twins to scale Mount Everest.

    21st May 2013

    Arunima Sinha

    The first female amputee to scale Mount Everest.

    25th May 2014

    Malavath Purna

    The youngest girl to summit Mount Everest.

    16th-21st May 2017

    Anshu Jamsenpa

    Climbed twice in one season.

    16th May 2018

    Malavath Purna

    The first father and daughter to conquer Everest together.

    20th May 2018

    Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu

    The first Indian to climb the Everest seven times.

    2018

    Sangeeta Sindhi Bahl

    The oldest woman to climb the Everest.

    23rd May 2019

    Ravindra Kumar

    The first Indian Administrative Service officer to climb the Everest


    The above list informs about the Mount Everest Climbers from India.  Till date more than 4000 people have climbed the Mount Everest. Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary were the first climbers to reach the summit. Let us hope there are many more achievers in this feat from India in the future. 

