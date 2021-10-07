Indian Mountaineers who climbed the Mount Everest: Complete List

Mount Everest is not so easy to climb but Indians conquered the ace mountain back in the 1960s. The first Indian to have ever climbed it was Captain M.S Kohli in 1965.

The mountain top is situated in the Nepal and China border and the first person to have ever climbed the range was Edmund Hillary on 29th May, 1953. Since then many people have tried to conquer the summit with as many as 465 attempts by Indians itself. Take a look at all the Indians who have climbed to the top of Mount Everest till 2018.

The total Indian Mountaineers include 43 repeat attempts by 29 of them.There have been 81 attempts by 74 women and 7 repeat attempts by 4 female Mountaineers from India. Shared below is a list of all Indian mountaineers who climbed Mount Everest.

Indian Mountaineers who climbed Mount Everest:

Take a look at the details of the people who have climbed Mount Everest from India in the table below:

Date Name Details 20th May 1965 Lt Col Avatar. S. Cheema The first Indian to climb Mount Everest. 22nd May 1965 Sonam Gyatso, Sonam Wangyal The first Indian siblings to climb Mount Everest. 23rd May 1984 Bachendri Pal The first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest. 10th May 1993 Santosh Yadav The first woman to climb Mount Everest twice. 12th May to May 2017 Anshu Jamsenpa First Double Access 19th May 2013 Tashi and Nungshi Malik The first twins to scale Mount Everest. 21st May 2013 Arunima Sinha The first female amputee to scale Mount Everest. 25th May 2014 Malavath Purna The youngest girl to summit Mount Everest. 16th-21st May 2017 Anshu Jamsenpa Climbed twice in one season. 16th May 2018 Malavath Purna The first father and daughter to conquer Everest together. 20th May 2018 Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu The first Indian to climb the Everest seven times. 2018 Sangeeta Sindhi Bahl The oldest woman to climb the Everest. 23rd May 2019 Ravindra Kumar The first Indian Administrative Service officer to climb the Everest



The above list informs about the Mount Everest Climbers from India. Till date more than 4000 people have climbed the Mount Everest. Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary were the first climbers to reach the summit. Let us hope there are many more achievers in this feat from India in the future.

