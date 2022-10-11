List of Nobel Prize winners for the year 2022

The annual ceremony to felicitate the preeminent society with the Nobel prize came to an end on 10th October 2022. And the complete list of the prestigious Noble prize winners for 2022 is as follows:

Nobel Prize for Peace

Ales Byalyatski, Jailed Belarusian activist, Russian rights group Memorial, and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

This award was bestowed to Ales for promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. Whereas the Organization memorial and Organization Centre for Civil Liberties for showcasing outstanding efforts to document war crimes, human rights abuses, and the abuse of power.

Nobel Prize for Literature

The prize was given to French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature for her autobiography "the courage and clinical acuity". This book uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of her personal experiences.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Nobel prize 2022 in chemistry is jointly given to scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and Barry Sharpless for the placement and development of click chemistry and bio-orthogonal chemistry.

Nobel Prize for Economics

The former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig, and U.S economists Ben Bernanke won Nobel Economics Prize 2022 for their research on banking and financial crises.

Nobel Prize in Physics

The Nobel Prize in Physics for the Year 2022 is mutually shared by scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger for their compilations in quantum mechanics which laid the ground for new applications in computing and cryptography.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Professor Svante Paabo, the Swedish geneticist won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. This award was conferred to him for discoveries on the genetic identity of two of humankind’s earliest ancestors and the human evolution process.

The Nobel Prizes are prestigious awards given according to Alfred Nobel's will of 1895. Alfred Nobel was a Swedish chemist, engineer, and industrialist most famously known for the invention of dynamite. He died in 1896. In his will, he bequeathed all of his "remaining realizable assets" to be used to establish five annual prizes for the personalities who have contributed to the greatest benefits to humankind.

The Nobel prize is given to the laureates in the field of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. Later, Sweden’s Central bank funded the establishment of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences too. Every year, the annual prize ceremony is organized in October and the recipient for their exemplary work receives a gold medal, a diploma, and a monetary award.