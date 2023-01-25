List of Presidents of Egypt (1901-2023)

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi became the first Egyptian President to be invited as the Republic Day chief guest to India. Know more about the Presidents of Egypt through this list.
From the perspective of the Indian Government, an invitation to be the Republic Day chief guest is highly symbolic.  Abdel Fattah El-Sisi became the first Egyptian President to get invited to the 74th Republic day of India as a chief guest.

In 1953, the office of the President of Egypt was first established. The state of Egypt is headed by the president. He is also the Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces. 

The current president of Egypt is Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, he was officially elected president in 2014.

Mohammed Naguib was the first president of Egypt. He was part of the leaders of the Free Officers Movement. Back then they led the Egyptian Revolution of 1952. Naguib took office on 18 June 1953, which was the same day on which Egypt was declared a Republic. 

The country had to go through some harsh times when Sadat was assassinated and Sufi Abu acted as president before the election of his successor, Adly Mansour. 

el-Sisi, the current President took office on 8 June 2014, after being elected by the presidential election held on 26–28 May 2014. He was re-elected by the presidential election held on 26–28 March 2018.

No.

Name

(Birth–Death)

Elected

Term of office

Political party

Took office

Left office

Time in office

Republic of Egypt 

(18 June 1953 – 22 February 1958)

1

Mohamed Naguib


(1901–1984)

18 June 1953

14 November 1954

(resigned)

1 year, 149 days

Military / Liberation Rally

Revolutionary Command Council


Chairman: Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser


(1918–197)

14 November 1954

23 June 1956

1 year, 222 days

Military

2

Gamal Abdel Nasser


(1918–1970)

1956

23 June 1956

22 February 1958

1 year, 244 days

National Union

United Arab Republic 

(22 February 1958 – 2 September 1971)

2

Gamal Abdel Nasser


(1918–1970)

1958

1965

22 February 1958

28 September 1970

(died)

12 years, 218 days

National Union

(until 1962)
 

Arab Socialist Union

3

Anwar Sadat


(1918–1981)

28 September 1970

15 October 1970

17 days

Arab Socialist Union

1970

15 October 1970

2 September 1971

322 days

Arab Republic of Egypt 

(2 September 1971 – present)

3

Anwar Sadat


(1918–1981)

1976

2 September 1971

6 October 1981

(assassinated)

11 years, 8 days

Arab Socialist Union

(until 1978)
 

National Democratic Party

Sufi Abu Taleb

(1925–2008)

Acting

6 October 1981

14 October 1981

8 days

National Democratic Party

4

Hosni Mubarak

(1928–2020)

1981

1987

1993

1999

2005

14 October 1981

11 February 2011

(resigned)

29 years, 120 days

National Democratic Party

Supreme Council of the Armed Forces

Chairman: Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi

(1935–2021)

11 February 2011

30 June 2012

1 year, 140 days

Military

5

Mohamed Morsi

(1951–2019)

2012

30 June 2012

3 July 2013

(deposed)

1 year, 3 days

Freedom and Justice Party

Adly Mansour

(born 1945)

Interim

4 July 2013

8 June 2014

339 days

Independent

6

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

(born 1954)

2014

2018

8 June 2014

Incumbent

8 years, 230 days

Independent



After being accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 25, the Egyptian President Sisi,  President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a State Banquet in his honor the same evening.

Sisi will be attending meetings and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on topics like bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on President Sisi and will interact with the Indian business community at an event on the same day, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

