From the perspective of the Indian Government, an invitation to be the Republic Day chief guest is highly symbolic. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi became the first Egyptian President to get invited to the 74th Republic day of India as a chief guest.

In 1953, the office of the President of Egypt was first established. The state of Egypt is headed by the president. He is also the Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The current president of Egypt is Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, he was officially elected president in 2014.

Mohammed Naguib was the first president of Egypt. He was part of the leaders of the Free Officers Movement. Back then they led the Egyptian Revolution of 1952. Naguib took office on 18 June 1953, which was the same day on which Egypt was declared a Republic.

The country had to go through some harsh times when Sadat was assassinated and Sufi Abu acted as president before the election of his successor, Adly Mansour.

el-Sisi, the current President took office on 8 June 2014, after being elected by the presidential election held on 26–28 May 2014. He was re-elected by the presidential election held on 26–28 March 2018.

President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 🇮🇳🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/fbOefB9wer — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2023

List of Presidents of Egypt (1901-2023)

No. Name (Birth–Death) Elected Term of office Political party Took office Left office Time in office Republic of Egypt (18 June 1953 – 22 February 1958) 1 Mohamed Naguib

(1901–1984) — 18 June 1953 14 November 1954 (resigned) 1 year, 149 days Military / Liberation Rally — Revolutionary Command Council

Chairman: Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser

(1918–197) — 14 November 1954 23 June 1956 1 year, 222 days Military 2 Gamal Abdel Nasser

(1918–1970) 1956 23 June 1956 22 February 1958 1 year, 244 days National Union United Arab Republic (22 February 1958 – 2 September 1971) 2 Gamal Abdel Nasser

(1918–1970) 1958 1965 22 February 1958 28 September 1970 (died) 12 years, 218 days National Union (until 1962) Arab Socialist Union 3 Anwar Sadat

(1918–1981) – 28 September 1970 15 October 1970 17 days Arab Socialist Union 1970 15 October 1970 2 September 1971 322 days Arab Republic of Egypt (2 September 1971 – present) 3 Anwar Sadat

(1918–1981) 1976 2 September 1971 6 October 1981 (assassinated) 11 years, 8 days Arab Socialist Union (until 1978) National Democratic Party — Sufi Abu Taleb (1925–2008) Acting — 6 October 1981 14 October 1981 8 days National Democratic Party 4 Hosni Mubarak (1928–2020) 1981 1987 1993 1999 2005 14 October 1981 11 February 2011 (resigned) 29 years, 120 days National Democratic Party — Supreme Council of the Armed Forces Chairman: Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi (1935–2021) — 11 February 2011 30 June 2012 1 year, 140 days Military 5 Mohamed Morsi (1951–2019) 2012 30 June 2012 3 July 2013 (deposed) 1 year, 3 days Freedom and Justice Party — Adly Mansour (born 1945) Interim — 4 July 2013 8 June 2014 339 days Independent 6 Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (born 1954) 2014 2018 8 June 2014 Incumbent 8 years, 230 days Independent







After being accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 25, the Egyptian President Sisi, President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a State Banquet in his honor the same evening.

Sisi will be attending meetings and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on topics like bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.

Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow. @AlsisiOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on President Sisi and will interact with the Indian business community at an event on the same day, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Shri @narendramodi's remarks at joint press meet with the President of Egypt in New Delhi. https://t.co/fEsk5KEZZ5 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 25, 2023

