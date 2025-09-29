List of Ramsar Sites in India 2025: Check their State-wise location & Facts

The Convention on Wetlands is to “Conserve the Wetland & wise use of all wetland through local and national actions and international cooperation, as a contribution towards achieving sustainable development throughout the world”.
There is a commitment, among the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Wetlands, from different countries, to identify a suitable Wetland List, which is also known as the Ramsar List.
Todays, the Ramsar sites is the world’s largest network of protected areas for wetlands, and there are 2546 Ramsar sites across 173 territories.
Cobourg Peninsula of Australia was recognised as the world’s first Ramsar Site in 1974.
India became a part of this convention in 1982, and till 2025, India has a total of 93 Ramsar sites covering a Surface area of 1.360.270 hectares.
In this article, we will explore how many Ramsar Sites were added in 2025.
List of Ramsar Sites in India 2025
|
Wetland Complex
|
State
|
Designation Date
|
Site Number
|
Area (ha)
|
Menar Wetland Complex
|
Rajasthan
|
19-02-2025
|
2567
|
463.414
|
Khichan Wetland
|
Rajasthan
|
19-02-2025
|
2568
|
54.187
|
Gokul Jalashay
|
Bihar
|
13-05-2025
|
2576
|
448
|
Udaipur Jheel
|
Bihar
|
13-05-2025
|
2577
|
319
Data Source: Ramsar Sites Information Service
Brief overview of the Ramsar Sites in India in 2025
1. Menar Wetland Complex
District: Udaipur
State: Rajasthan
Important Facts:
-
The Site is a freshwater monsoon wetland complex, formed by three ponds (Braham talab, Dhand talab, and Kheroda talab) and agricultural land connecting Dhand and Kheroda talab.
-
During the monsoon, the farmland floods, providing habitat for 110 waterbird species, 67 of which are migratory.
-
Notable bird species include the critically endangered white-rumped vulture and long-billed vulture.
-
Over 70 plant species are present, with mango trees around Braham Talab hosting a large colony of Indian flying fox.
-
The Site is recognised for community-led conservation in Rajasthan, with Menar village residents actively preventing poaching and fishing.
2. Khichan Wetland
District: Jodhpur and Phalodi
State: Rajasthan
Important Facts:
-
The Site, in the northern Thar Desert, includes two water bodies (Ratri nadi and Vijaysagar talab), riparian habitat, and scrub land.
-
This wetland supports a large ecosystem area for various plant species and over 150 types of bird species.
-
The Site is known for hosting large wintering flocks of migratory domestic cranes (over 22,000 individuals annually).
-
Many locals also support working towards mitigating threats to cranes, reducing mortalities from collisions and from attacks by dogs
-
The Site attracts bird-watchers, tourists, students, and scientists, primarily due to the seasonal gathering of cranes.
3. Gokul Jalashay
District: Buxar
State: Bihar
Important Facts:
-
The Site is an oxbow lake on the southern edge of the Ganga (Ganges) River.
-
Ganges flood pulses influence land use, exposing marshes and agricultural areas during dry months and increasing inundation after monsoons.
-
During flooding, the wetland acts as a buffer for nearby villages.
-
Over 50 bird species are found in the Site; pre-monsoon, exposed marshland and shrubs provide food and breeding habitats.
-
Local communities rely on the wetland for fishing, farming, and irrigation.
-
Annually, during a traditional festival, villagers remove weeds and clean the catchment area.
4. Udaipur Jheel
District: West Champaran
State: Bihar
Important Facts:
-
The Site is a type of Oxbow lake, which is surrounded by the dense forest of Udaipur Wildlife Sanctuary to the north and west, with a surrounding of village areas.
-
More than 280 plant species flourished in the wetland, including Alysicarpus roxburghianus, a perennial herb endemic to India.
-
The wetland serves as a crucial wintering ground for approximately 35 migratory bird species, such as the vulnerable common pochard (Aythya ferina).
-
Jamun trees (Syzygium cumini) border the wetland, and their fallen fruits are thought to purify the water.
-
The wetland is threatened by illegal fishing and intensive agriculture, particularly due to the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.
Conclusion
India’s commitment to wetland conservation is evident with the addition of four new Ramsar Sites in 2025, which are Menar Wetland Complex, Khichan Wetland, Gokul Jalashay and the Udaipur Jheel, making the diverse ecological importance and community-led efforts of India toward the conservation of natural ecosystems, which are significantly contributing to global wetland protection.
