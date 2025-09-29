List of Ramsar Sites in India 2025: Check their State-wise location & Facts

The Convention on Wetlands is to “Conserve the Wetland & wise use of all wetland through local and national actions and international cooperation, as a contribution towards achieving sustainable development throughout the world”.

There is a commitment, among the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Wetlands, from different countries, to identify a suitable Wetland List, which is also known as the Ramsar List.

Todays, the Ramsar sites is the world’s largest network of protected areas for wetlands, and there are 2546 Ramsar sites across 173 territories.

Cobourg Peninsula of Australia was recognised as the world’s first Ramsar Site in 1974.

India became a part of this convention in 1982, and till 2025, India has a total of 93 Ramsar sites covering a Surface area of 1.360.270 hectares.

In this article, we will explore how many Ramsar Sites were added in 2025.