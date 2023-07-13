Full list of series India will play in WTC 2023-25

List: After their recent defeat in the WTC final, the Rohit Sharma-led team will be looking to bounce back and reclaim their status as the world's best Test team. They will have a chance to do so when they tour South Africa in late 2023 and Australia in late 2024.
India recently lost a test match against Australia, losing the WTC championship final in the process. The 2011 World Cup winners were in the same spot during the inaugural tournament, when they lost to New Zealand.

India now will look to start strong with the tour of the West Indies which started on 12 July. The Indian team looks strong with a mix of young and experienced players.

After a month-long break, the Indian cricket team will be returning to action tomorrow, July 12, 2023, with the first Test match of their all-format tour to the West Indies. This Test match will also mark the start of India's WTC 2023-2025 cycle.

The first Test will be played in Dominica from July 12-16, followed by the second Test in Trinidad from July 20-24. India will be looking to start their WTC cycle on a strong note, as they will be aiming to qualify for the final of the championship.

The West Indies are a formidable opponent in Test cricket, but India will be confident of their chances of winning the series. The Indian team has a strong batting line-up, led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and a bowling attack that is capable of taking 20 wickets on any given day.

The tour of the West Indies will be a challenging one for India, but it is also an opportunity for the team to build some momentum ahead of their upcoming Test series against Australia. India will be hoping to start their WTC cycle with a bang, and they will be looking to put their recent disappointment in the WTC final behind them.

Full List

Full list of series India will play in WTC 2023-25

The Indian cricket team has a busy schedule in the next two years, with several high-profile bilateral series against top teams.

In between those two tours, India will also host England for a five-Test series, Bangladesh for two Tests, and New Zealand for three Tests. This series will provide India with a chance to test their mettle against some of the best teams in the world.

Here is the full list of matches that India will play to qualify for the 2023-2025 WTC Final:

Series

Match

Dates

Venue

India Tour of West Indies

1st Test

July 12-16, 2023

Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

India Tour of West Indies

2nd Test

July 20-24, 2023

Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

India Tour of South Africa

1st Test

December 2023 - January 2024

TBD

India Tour of South Africa

2nd Test

December 2023 - January 2024

TBD

England Tour of India

1st Test

January/February 2024

TBD

England Tour of India

2nd Test

January/February 2024

TBD

England Tour of India

3rd Test

January/February 2024

TBD

England Tour of India

4th Test

January/February 2024

TBD

England Tour of India

5th Test

January/February 2024

TBD

Bangladesh Tour of India

1st Test

September/October 2024

TBD

Bangladesh Tour of India

2nd Test

September/October 2024

TBD

New Zealand Tour of India

1st Test

October/November 2024

TBD

New Zealand Tour of India

2nd Test

October/November 2024

TBD

New Zealand Tour of India

3rd Test

October/November 2024

TBD

India Tour of Australia 2024-25

1st Test

November 2024 - January 2025

TBD

India Tour of Australia 2024-25

2nd Test

November 2024 - January 2025

TBD

India Tour of Australia 2024-25

3rd Test

November 2024 - January 2025

TBD

India Tour of Australia 2024-25

4th Test

November 2024 - January 2025

TBD

India Tour of Australia 2024-25

5th Test

November 2024 - January 2025

TBD

The Indian team will also be looking to defend their title in the T20 World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023. They will have a chance to fine-tune their preparations for the tournament when they tour Ireland and Sri Lanka in 2023.
