Full list of series India will play in WTC 2023-25

India recently lost a test match against Australia, losing the WTC championship final in the process. The 2011 World Cup winners were in the same spot during the inaugural tournament, when they lost to New Zealand.

India now will look to start strong with the tour of the West Indies which started on 12 July. The Indian team looks strong with a mix of young and experienced players.

After a month-long break, the Indian cricket team will be returning to action tomorrow, July 12, 2023, with the first Test match of their all-format tour to the West Indies. This Test match will also mark the start of India's WTC 2023-2025 cycle.

The first Test will be played in Dominica from July 12-16, followed by the second Test in Trinidad from July 20-24. India will be looking to start their WTC cycle on a strong note, as they will be aiming to qualify for the final of the championship.

The West Indies are a formidable opponent in Test cricket, but India will be confident of their chances of winning the series. The Indian team has a strong batting line-up, led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and a bowling attack that is capable of taking 20 wickets on any given day.

The tour of the West Indies will be a challenging one for India, but it is also an opportunity for the team to build some momentum ahead of their upcoming Test series against Australia. India will be hoping to start their WTC cycle with a bang, and they will be looking to put their recent disappointment in the WTC final behind them.

Full List

The Indian cricket team has a busy schedule in the next two years, with several high-profile bilateral series against top teams.

After their recent defeat in the WTC final, the Rohit Sharma-led team will be looking to bounce back and reclaim their status as the world's best Test team. They will have a chance to do so when they tour South Africa in late 2023 and Australia in late 2024.

In between those two tours, India will also host England for a five-Test series, Bangladesh for two Tests, and New Zealand for three Tests. This series will provide India with a chance to test their mettle against some of the best teams in the world.

Here is the full list of matches that India will play to qualify for the 2023-2025 WTC Final:

Series Match Dates Venue India Tour of West Indies 1st Test July 12-16, 2023 Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica India Tour of West Indies 2nd Test July 20-24, 2023 Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad India Tour of South Africa 1st Test December 2023 - January 2024 TBD India Tour of South Africa 2nd Test December 2023 - January 2024 TBD England Tour of India 1st Test January/February 2024 TBD England Tour of India 2nd Test January/February 2024 TBD England Tour of India 3rd Test January/February 2024 TBD England Tour of India 4th Test January/February 2024 TBD England Tour of India 5th Test January/February 2024 TBD Bangladesh Tour of India 1st Test September/October 2024 TBD Bangladesh Tour of India 2nd Test September/October 2024 TBD New Zealand Tour of India 1st Test October/November 2024 TBD New Zealand Tour of India 2nd Test October/November 2024 TBD New Zealand Tour of India 3rd Test October/November 2024 TBD India Tour of Australia 2024-25 1st Test November 2024 - January 2025 TBD India Tour of Australia 2024-25 2nd Test November 2024 - January 2025 TBD India Tour of Australia 2024-25 3rd Test November 2024 - January 2025 TBD India Tour of Australia 2024-25 4th Test November 2024 - January 2025 TBD India Tour of Australia 2024-25 5th Test November 2024 - January 2025 TBD

The Indian team will also be looking to defend their title in the T20 World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023. They will have a chance to fine-tune their preparations for the tournament when they tour Ireland and Sri Lanka in 2023.