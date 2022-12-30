List of Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in the World (2022)

The Internet is filled with influencers and celebrities letting the world know about their accommodations and achievements but did you know that the world's most expensive house is in London, Buckingham Palace? Not surprisingly, it belongs to the royal family and costs over $1 billion.

While the second most expensive house in the world is in India and belongs to Mukesh Ambani. Antilia in Mumbai's Cumballa Hill, The 27-story house was built in 2010 at an estimated cost of between $1-2 billion.

Ambani's Antilia is actually the most expensive private residential home in the world as Buckingham Palace is Crown property.

Take a look at 10 of the world's most expensive houses below to know more!

1. Buckingham Palace | London, UK

Though Buckingham Palace is technically a Crown property, it is at the top of the world's most expensive houses report.

The house comprises 775 rooms, 188 staff rooms, including 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms, and 19 staterooms.

2. Antilia | Mumbai, India

The second rank is given to Mukesh Ambani's 400,000-square-foot Antilia.

The expensive villa on Mumbai's Cumballa Hills is situated in one of the world’s most expensive addresses named Altamount Road. The house is designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will and Australian-based construction company Leighton Holdings.

The house has 27 floors, replete with extra-high ceilings and every floor is equivalent to an average two-story building's floor.

The villa is capable of surviving an earthquake of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale. The building has six dedicated floors for cars, including Ambani's INR 5 crore Mercedes Maybach.







3. Villa Leopolda | Cote D’Azure, France

This villa belonging to A Brazilian philanthropist and widow of Lebanese banker William Safra has had several notable owners including Gianni and Marella Agnelli, Izaak and Dorothy J. Killam, and, since 1987.

Lily Safra inherited the villa after her husband's death and her 50-acre estate includes a massive greenhouse, a swimming pool and pool house, an outdoor kitchen, a helipad, and a guest house.

In the Alfred Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief this house was used as a set.

4. Villa Les Cèdres | French Riviera

The Villa Les Cèdres on the French Riviera is priced no less than $410 million. The palace-like villa was built for the King of Belgium back in 1830.

The 18,000-square-foot home comes with 14 bedrooms, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a wood-paneled library holding 3,000 books on flora and naturalism (including a 1640 edition of a botanical codex), a man-made pond with Amazonian lily pads, a bronze statue of Athena, a chandelier-lit ballroom, a stable big enough for 30 horses, grand sitting rooms, 19th-century portraits in ornate frames, and stunning woodwork throughout.









5. Four Fairfield Pond | Sagaponack, New York

The Four Fairfield Pond which is located in Sagaponack, New York is owned by Ira Renner, owner of the Renco Group.

She holds the company with investments in auto manufacturing and smelting. The house in rank five is a 63-acre home that comes with 29 bedrooms, its very own power plant, 39 bathrooms, a basketball court, a bowling alley, squash courts, tennis courts, three swimming pools, and a massive 91-foot dining room.

6. Ellison Estate | Woodside, California

This 23-acre property belongs to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. The compound has 10 buildings, a man-man lake, a koi pond, a tea house, and a bath house. Though his 2012 purchase of the Hawaiian island of Lanai has been his largest overall investment by far, Ellison's made a number of blockbuster purchases over the last two decades.

7. Palazzo di Amore | Beverly Hills, California

The real estate entrepreneur Jeff Greene is the American politician who owns the 53,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa Palazzo di, Amore.

The house on the 7th rank comes with 12 bedrooms, 23 bathrooms, tennis courts, swimming pools, a theater, waterfalls, a theater, reflecting pools, and a garage that can accommodate 27 cars, but it is also a party pad—with a revolving dance floor and ballroom. The asking price of the property re-listed in the sale was around $129 million in the year 2017.







8. Seven The Pinnacle | Big Sky, Montana

The house on rank eighth is owned by Edra and timber baron Tim Blixseth who is a

part of the massive Yellowstone Club.

The house has heated floors, multiple pools, a gym, a wine cellar, and its own ski lift.

9. Xanadu 2.0 | Medina, Washington

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his, Melinda's home, Xanadu 2.0 in Medina, Washington is number nine on our list of the world's most expensive houses. The house is 66,000-square-foot and costs $63 million.

The Xanadu 2.0 is an 'earth-sheltered' house, meaning it is built into its surroundings to regulate temperature more efficiently. It has a 60-foot pool which is located in a separate 3,900-square-foot building. This apart, the house has a 2,100-square-foot library with a dome roof and two secret bookcases.







10. 18-19 Kensington Palace Gardens | London

On the tenth rank is 18-19 Kensington Palace Gardens in London designed by Philip Hardwick for Sutherland Hall Sutherland, and the first tenant was the civil engineer James Meadows Rendel. The home comes with 12 bedrooms, Turkish baths, an indoor pool, and parking for 20 cars.

Previous owners of this most expensive house in the world include the de Rothschild family (early 1900s); The Free Poles (1939–45); David Khalili, art dealer(1995–2001); and Bernie Ecclestone, Formula 1 chief (2001–2004), and Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

