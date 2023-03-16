Fighter jets are known to be the most prominent part of any air force as these combat cartons are fast, agile, and powerful. These modern combatants called Jet can accomplish various functions and procedures and can truly be called universal aircraft.

Some employ thrust vectoring engine nozzles for additional maneuverability, while others make use of stealth designs to reduce their radar and heat signature.

Reports and studies prove that the latest and most advanced fighter jets feature complex computers and communication links to process and share data. With the latest technologies, these aircraft now can touch new heights and horizons.

Let’s try to analyze their features and find out which are the top ten most advanced fighter jets in the world.

Note: This article includes only the jets that have already flown. Aircrafts such as Russia’s Sukhoi Checkmate, India’s HAL AMCA or Turkey’s TAI TF-X are yet to take flight, furthermore,sixth-generation jets like the NGAD, the FCAS, and the Tempest among others are still in the design phase.

Let's have a look at this list and start the countdown of the top ten most advanced fighter jets!

List Of Top Ten Most Advanced Fighter Jets 2023

1. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

In 2006, the F-35 embodied the latest in combat aircraft development.

With its advanced stealth features it can be declared the world’s most powerful aircraft engine and the most advanced radar.

Its pilots even use a special augmented reality helmet that offers them remarkable levels of situational understanding.

The F-35 jet is known for its all-aspect stealth and sensor fusion, making it almost invincible in beyond-visual-range combat among the powerful jets known today.



2. Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon

source: Alert5/ Wikimedia Commons

Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon is China’s first 5th generation fighter jet, with a heavy, powerful fighter design.

3. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

source: USAF

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is the first-ever 5th generation fighter jet to enter service, furthermore, it is also the first fighter to include stealth features. The presence of thrust-vectoring engines gives it an edge in close-range dogfighting. It consists of powerful sensors beyond the visual range.

4. KAI KF-21 Boramae

source: KAI

KAI KF-21 is designed in South Korea and is the newest jet on this list with 4.5 generation which are compatible with the 5th generation jets, such as stealthy design and some technologies used on the F-35.

5. Sukhoi Su-57

source: Shutterstock / fifg

The Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is Russia’s first stealth aircraft though its development was hindered due to numerous difficulties and delays. It was initially planned to become operational years ago, but it only exists in small quantities.

List of top 10 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

6. Shenyang FC-31 Gyrfalcon

source: Weibo

Though the China-made FC-31 is yet to be unveiled, the jet, under different designations, is close to becoming China’s new carrier-based jet, as well as its first 5th generation fighter, to be exported to other countries.

7. Boeing F-15EX Eagle II

source: USAF

The seventh place on this list is bagged by the F-15 which was one of the first 4th generation fighter jets. This jet celebrated its 50th birthday in 2022. Fact about the jet: Boeing F-15EX Eagle II is the only fighter jet in the world to score more than 100 air-to-air kills and experience no air-to-air losses.

8. Eurofighter Typhoon

source: U.S. Marine Corps photo

The Eurofighter Typhoon takes 8th place on the list as it was designed to be a joint European fighter jet. However, it has received an immense amount of attention from outside Europe and is now used by some of the strongest air forces across the continent and in the Middle East, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

One of the important features of the Typhoon is that it is one of the most advanced and powerful 4th generation jets.

9. Dassault Rafale

source: Aleksandr Markin / Wikipedia

The Rafale and the Typhoon are quite similar, not least because they began development as one aircraft. However, in the mid-1980s France decided to divide the program and create a separate fighter for its own needs.

Compared to the Typhoon, the Rafale has more variants including a stealth jet dropped by the manufacturer, and a carrier-borne one. France also upgrades its Rafales constantly. The F3 is the latest variant and includes the latest weapons systems and sensors.

10. Sukhoi Su-35S

source: Dmitry Terekhov / Wikipedia

Su-35S features the latest electronics systems to be produced by Russia, including other numerous improvements to the fuselage. The key characteristics of this jet include is the thrust-vectoring engine nozzles, which can turn in any direction, making the aircraft extremely maneuverable, so much so that it does not even require canards, a feature that became a staple on earlier Su-30 and Su-35 variants.

