Lunar New Year 2022: Know Date, History, Significance, Celebrations, Wishes and Welcome the 'Year of the Tiger'

Lunar New Year 2022: Lunar New Year is commonly known as Chinese New Year and falls on 1 February (Tuesday). Celebrations will culminate with the Lantern Festival on 15 February 2022. It is celebrated by Chinese communities across the world.

Lunar New Year 2022: How long is the festival celebrated?

Celebrations for the Lunar New Year started on 31 January and will last till 15 February 2022. Only the first 7 days are considered a public holiday. Therefore, celebrations last up to 16 days.

Lunar New Year 2022: Chinese Zodiac

Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year marks the transition between zodiac signs. Therefore, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, and 2021 was the Year of the Ox.

READ| Indian Coast Guard Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance, Celebration, and Quotes here

About Chinese Calendar

The Chinese calendar is a combination of solar and lunar movements, therefore, the New Year arrives on a different date every year. One thing which is interesting is that each consecutive year is associated with one of the 12 zodiac animals including a rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. This year the zodiac animal is the Tiger.

Lunar New Year 2022: Celebrations

Lunar New Year is celebrated across the world. Each country has its own traditions and customs for celebrating the Lunar New Year. Common is the presence of food and the importance of family. This is the time when ancestors are remembered and associated rituals are performed. The colour associated with the Lunar New Year for Chinese communities including in India is red. This colour is considered auspicious and is predominantly visible in everything from decorations to gifts.

Lunar New Year 2022: History

As per historians, New Year in China has been celebrated for years and dates back to almost the 14th century. According to legend, a monster named Nian terrorised people in ancient times. But, he was very afraid of the red colour, the sound, and the sight of firecrackers. So, people began to use these things to scare him away and started celebrating Chinese New Year.

Lunar New Year 2022: Celebrations with different names in countries

Across Asia, countries celebrate their own New Year with their own names and it coincides with the festival in China.

Popularly, in China, the festival is known as the Spring Festival and it marks the beginning of the new season.

In South Korea, it is known as Seollal and it marks the first day of the Korean calendar.

The Vietnamese celebrate it as Tet and Tibetans as Losar.

In Mongolia, it is celebrated as Tsagaan Sar and marks the first day in the Mongolian Lunisolar calendar.

Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and other countries also celebrate the festival.

Lunar New Year| Chinese New Year 2022: Key Facts

It is the most important holiday in China and to Chinese people across the world.

Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival. People welcome spring and the season brings along planting, harvesting, new beginnings, and fresh starts.

It is also known as Lunar New Year because it is said that countries such as North and South Korea and Vietnam also celebrate the festival. And also, Spring Festival goes according to the lunar calendar.

There is no set date for the Chinese New Year. It ranges from 21 January to 20 February. In 2022, it falls on 1 February.

It is a day for praying to gods and fighting off monsters.

It is considered to be the longest Chinese holiday. Technically, the spring festival is for 15 days. The celebration starts on New Year's Eve making it 16 days.

The spring festival also causes the largest human migration in the world.

Chinese New Year desserts have special meanings. Like tangyuan. It literally means "soup balls". But it sounds like tuanyuan which means reunion. It is a popular dessert during Chinese New Year. Nian Gao is a type of rice cake and it symbolises success each and every year.

Every year has a zodiac animal.

Chinese New Year ends with the Lantern Festival and is celebrated across the world.

Lunar New Year 2022: Wishes

1. Wishing you and your family a happy Lunar New Year. May the New Year bring you lots of happiness and prosperity.

2. Hoping that this new year brings you and your family immense joy and prosperity. A very Happy Lunar New Year.

3. May you find peace from within and I hope this New Year brings you everything that you wished for. Happy Chinese New Year!

4. May good luck and success always follow you wherever you go. Wishing you in the year of Tiger!

5. Wishing you abundant luck, wealth, and opportunities in the coming year! Happy Lunar New Year!

6. May good fortune never leave your doorstep and keep blessing you! Happy Lunar New Year!

7. Gong Xi Fa Chai! Wishing You a Prosperous Chinese New Year 2022.

8. Open your windows to allow good luck to come inside, light up the lanterns with new hopes and aspirations. Happy Lunar New Year!

9. May this new year unfold new and better things for you. May you get all the things you wish for. Happy Lunar New Year!

10. Celebrate and rejoice for making it into another year. May the coming New Year bring you joy, love, and peace. Happy Lunar New Year!

READ|Important Days and Dates in February 2022