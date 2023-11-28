Best Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Quotes: A pioneer social reformer, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule brought a revolution in the field of education in India. He has received various awards and recognitions for his remarkable contributions towards and progress and development of Indian education. Today, on his death anniversary let’s take an insight into his life and understand his thoughts and beliefs.
About Mahatma Jyotiba Phule
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was born on April 11, 1827, in Maharashtra, India. He was a social reformer, thinker, and activist who dedicated his life to abolishing caste-based discrimination and promoting education and social equality.
In 1848, Phule along with his wife Savitribai Phule founded India's first female-only school, defying the widespread opposition to women's education. Also, he established the Satyashodhak Samaj, a group dedicated to eliminating gender and caste-based social injustices. Phule vigorously opposed the caste system and dedicated his life to uplifting marginalised groups and lower castes.
His literary masterpiece "Gulamgiri" denounced the supremacy of the Brahmin caste and championed the entitlements and self-respect of the vulnerable. Phule's unwavering commitment to social reform and education created the groundwork for the oppressed classes' empowerment and continues to motivate social justice movements in India.
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule
- “Brahmins say that education has made them repentant. In fact, they reformed themselves only to secure themselves in good positions with the British. While at home they continue to worship pieces of stone.”
- “Man is superior among all the creatures present on earth, and woman is superior among all human beings. Women and men are free from birth. Therefore both should be given the opportunity to enjoy all rights equally.”
- “The God of the temple is the fraud of the Brahmin. How can a stone that makes up the world be confined to a particular or special place? How can gods be used in the stone from which roads, houses, etc. are built?”
- "Without education, wisdom was lost; without wisdom, morals were lost; without morals, development was lost; without development, wealth was lost; without wealth, the Shudras were ruined; so much has happened through lack of education."
- "Let there be schools for the Shudra in every village, but away with all Brahmin school masters! The Shudras are the life and sinews of the country, and it is to them alone and not to the Brahmins that the Government must ever look to tide them over their difficulties, financial as well as political. If the hearts and minds of the Shudras are made happy and contented, the British Government need have no fear for their loyalty in the future."
- "There cannot be a ‘nation’ worth the name until and unless all the people of the land of King Bali – such as Shudras and Ati-Shudras, Bhils (tribals) and fishermen, etc, become truly educated, and are able to think independently for themselves and are uniformly unified and emotionally integrated. If a tiny section of the population like the upstart Aryan Brahmins alone were to found the ‘National Congress’ who would take any notice of it?"
- "If the Brahmans really wish to unite the people of this country and take the nation ahead, then first they must drown their cruel religion, which is customary amongst both the victors ( Brahmans) and the vanquished (Shudras), and they publicly and clearly, must cease using any artifice in their relationship with the Shudras, who have been demeaned by that religion and trample on inequality and the Vedanta opinion, and till a true unity is established, there will be no progress in this country."
- "Do not use the wrong means to do good work."
- "If you educate a man you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate an entire family."
- "The development of nationalism is not possible in India, as long as ethnic discrimination on food and matrimonial relations continues."
- "How can the creator of the world be limited to a particular stone or a particular place?"
- “Hair cutting is not a barber’s religion, but business. Stitching leather is not a business of cobbler, it is a business. Similarly, worshiping is not Brahmin’s religion, but business.”
- “Truth is the original home of us all, it is the foundation of all religions.
All happiness in this world is the result of that eternal truth.
Truth is the shelter of happiness, all else is sheer darkness.
Truth is almighty, it destroys all sham, deceit or untruth.
That which is rooted in truth easily exposes or destroys hypocrites.
Realizing the light of truth, the impostors or pretenders is
mortified or anguished in his heart.
A real happiness is not a pretender as he tries to supplant the god of truth.
Joti prays humbly to all, not to give shelter to hypocrisy.”
Famous Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Quotes Images
- “God is one and he is the creator of all.”
- “Do not ask the caste who were involved in your struggle.”
- “Education is the primary requirement of man and woman.”
- “If someone cooperates in any way, do not turn your back on him.”
- “You feel that there is a need for some mediation between God and devotees.”
- “Selfishness takes different forms. Sometimes of caste, sometimes of religion.”
- “Due to economic inequality, the standard of living of the farmers is disturbed.”
- “True education signifies empowering others and leaving the world a little better than the one we found.”
- “Hinduism, a religion with Goddess Saraswati regarded as the Goddess of Education or learning, did not allow women to be educated. ”
- “ They want to complete their work anyhow by trapping illiterate, illiterate people and they have been doing this since ancient times. So you are denied education.”
- “Intelligence is lost without education, morality is lost without understanding, development is lost without morality, and Shudra is ruined without money. Education is important.”
Conclusion
Many academics, activists, and social reformers of Phule's era recognised and valued his work and contributions. Those who supported his ideas respected and idolised him for his efforts in promoting social equality, battling against caste prejudice, and campaigning for universal education.
On November 28, 1890, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule passed away. Many organisations, colleges, schools, and other establishments have been renamed in his honour in recognition of his lifetime dedication to social justice and education for the underprivileged and disenfranchised segments of society. His legacy is still widely celebrated throughout India.
