"How can the creator of the world be limited to a particular stone or a particular place?"

“Hair cutting is not a barber’s religion, but business. Stitching leather is not a business of cobbler, it is a business. Similarly, worshiping is not Brahmin’s religion, but business.”

“Truth is the original home of us all, it is the foundation of all religions.





All happiness in this world is the result of that eternal truth.





Truth is the shelter of happiness, all else is sheer darkness.





Truth is almighty, it destroys all sham, deceit or untruth.





That which is rooted in truth easily exposes or destroys hypocrites.





Realizing the light of truth, the impostors or pretenders is





mortified or anguished in his heart.





A real happiness is not a pretender as he tries to supplant the god of truth.





Joti prays humbly to all, not to give shelter to hypocrisy.”