Math Riddles with answers: Many were shocked at their intellect as they couldn’t solve tough math riddles. Can you solve them?

Riddles have been an important part of our childhood. When we were just learning to read, write, question, and apply logic, our parents and grandparents asked us for engaging yet easy-peasy riddles to enhance our logical thinking. As we grew up a bit, we did not require our parents or grandparents to read riddles aloud, instead, we would grab our favorite kids' magazines and enjoy interesting riddles. However, as we grew up even more, the burden of textbooks tore those delicate fun magazines and we forgot about trying riddles and boosting our logical thinking. The world of rote learning and the pressure of scoring well in exams shut our doors for logical reasoning temporarily. Then, while growing up, we got introduced to a subject called “Math” and we started hating it. The subject was good only until counting was involved counting to 100.

The moment it welcomed symbols, alphabets, and theorems, it became super complicated. That is when students started hating the subject.

However, what if we tell you that we have compiled both “Math” and “Riddles” together and have brought forward this exciting amalgamation?

Presenting some interesting yet challenging math puzzles that may make you doubt your intellect. Here you go!

Tough Math Riddles with answers:

Math Riddle 1:

Is it possible to go to 100 from 52 with the help of just a single digit?

Math Riddle 2:

I am a special number. I have a couple of pals. Quarter a dozen, and you will get the answer.

Math Riddle 3:

How many 9’s do you think are present in 1 and 100?

Wondering where the answers are?

ALSO READ: Optical illusion: The kids were playing hide and seek when the dog also joined. Can you find the hidden dog?

ANSWERS!

Math Riddle 1:

Is it possible to go to 100 from 52 with the help of just a single digit?

Answer:

Yes. Simply add a multiplication symbol between 50 and 2.

Math Riddle 2:

I am a special number. I have a couple of pals. Quarter a dozen, and you will get the answer.

Answer:

Could you guess it right? The special number is 3.

Math Riddle 3:

How many 9’s do you think are present in 1 and 100?

Answer:

There are 20 nines between 1 and 100.

Weren’t these math riddles super challenging? Oh, were they easy for you? Well, in that case, you are really smart!

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Mobile phones not allowed in the exam hall! Hey, whose mobile phone beeped? Can you find the hidden mobile phone?