Math riddles with answers: Math has decided to be easy for our readers today! Try these math riddles and thank us later!

Do you consider math a tough subject? Math is always seen as an unbearable subject. Even after going to several coaching classes and learning from the best teachers, the fear of math is enough to make any student fall sick one day before the exam.

However, these math riddles might change your mindset today!

Try these easy math riddles!

Math Riddle 1:

Sam has an empty bowl. The diameter of the bowl is 1.5 meters. How many eggs can Sam put in this empty bowl?

Math Riddle 2:

John was just 8 years old when his mother was 31. At present, the age of his mother is twice his age. How old do you think John is?

Math Riddle 3:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Interested to know the answers?

Here you go!

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

Just one egg

Answer 2:

23!

Answer 3:

Eight. Fredrick has only one son.

Weren’t these math riddles super interesting and simple? We pledged to make you fall in love with the subject, and so we did!

